2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Fully Revealed Via Leaked Official Video

More details about the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be available on 5th of February

There has been a lot of talk about the all new Suzuki Hayabusa which is scheduled to be unveiled on February 5. The expectations are high from the third generation model which is touted to restore the iconic nameplate to its former glory. A promotional video of the flagship motorcycle has been leaked ahead of the world premiere, giving us a clear idea on what to expect.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa – Design

It has been said that the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be an evolution of the previous generation model rather than a grounds up product, and this reflects in the styling as well. The iconic heavy duty GT retains the instantly recognizable design traits such as a bulbous body work with smooth flowing surfaces.

The front fascia receives the modernized three-part lighting signature with trademark air vents. The redesigned side panels feature massive air vents and an edgier appeal. The pillion seat cowl appears to be larger than before and house twin boomerang-shaped LED taillights. The overall bodywork is more aerodynamic than before.

Features

Not much is know about the detailed equipment list of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa but from the video we can tell that it is equipped with LED headlights and an instrument console with analog dials and a TFT multi-info display. The superbike also receives Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) with multiple engine mapping.

Being a premium offering, the new Hayabusa is expected to offer a comprehensive array of electronic systems supported by an Inertial Measurement Unit. Top-end variants could also offer semi-active suspension but we will know for sure in a few days.

Specifications

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is said to carry forward its predecessor’s in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor albeit with a minor increase in displacement. The aim is to comply with the stringent Euro 5 emission norms while not losing out on peak power and performance.

The new motorcycle is estimated to pump out upwards of 200 hp with the top-speed exceeding 180 mph (288 kmph) mark. Effortless mile munching will continue to be a major part of the Busa’s appeal.

Not surprisingly, the flagship Suzuki is equipped with inverted telescopic front fork, monoshock rear suspension (both are likely to be fully adjustble), twin front discs and a single rear disc.

India launch

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is expected to make its Indian debut sometime towards the second half of this year. It’s predecessor was assembled locally to keep the cost competitive but it remains to be seen if the latest iteration would follow the same route or be imported into the country as a CBU (Completely Built Unit).

Globally, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be pitted against the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX sports tourer. Take a look at the detailed photo gallery of 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa below.