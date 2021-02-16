2021 Suzuki Swift Sport MotoGP Edition Celebrates World Championship

India is the biggest market for Swift, but Swift Turbo is not on sale in India

Suzuki is currently over the moon from winning the latest edition of MotoGP. This makes it the brand’s seventh win at the world championship and to celebrate this momentous occasion, the company has launched an ultra limited-run edition of one of its most popular four-wheelers. Named Swift Sport Hybrid World Champion Edition, it is a special edition model of the sporty hatch limited to just seven units, signifying the brand’s seven world championship titles.

Exterior Styling Highlights

This special edition model of Swift wears a sporty attire resembling colours of the official Suzuki GSX-RR of Team Ecstar. It opts for a two-tone paint scheme, with its body shell painted in metallic blue while a contrasting black finish seen on the pillars and roofline.

A funky silver-finished roof along with decorative decal stripes extending lengthwise from the front edge of the bumper to the tailgate accentuate its sporty looks. The decal on the bonnet features the company’s branding, a sporty diffuser plate with dual exhausts and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are other notable highlights on its exterior.

Interior Styling

Moving inside the cabin, the sporty hatchback gets accent moldings on door panels, transmission tunnel and center console. Front of the dash and driver and passenger armrests are presented in attractive fluorescent yellow. This is rounded off with the limited edition unit number and autograph of Joan Mir, the rider who won the seventh world title for Suzuki, on the car’s dash.

Suzuki, however, has been unusually discreet about and one would hardly find any updates regarding this limited edition Swift Hybrid. The logic behind this might be its single-digit availability and the fact that it is exclusively being offered in Italy. This special edition model has been priced at Euros 20,900 which roughly translates to INR 18.44 lakh.

Powertrain Specs

Mechanically, this limited edition model is every bit identical to the global-spec Swift Sport Hybrid. Its powertrain features a 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine which is paired to a 48V mild-hybrid setup.

This powertrain returns an output of 129 bhp with the provision of an extra 13 horses from a small starter motor and generator obtaining power from a lithium-ion battery pack. Power is sent to its front wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox while it can clock a top speed of 210 kmph.

In India, Maruti Suzuki is currently in process of chalking out plans for launching the updated 2021 Swift expected in the coming few weeks. Internationally, this sporty hatch might receive a generation update which will debut sometime in the middle of next year.