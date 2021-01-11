2021 Tata Safari SUV Rebirth, Design Characteristics – Explained By Pratap Bose

The Tata Safari nameplate comes back in a new avatar with 3 row seating and based on the OMEGA ARC platform

Tata Motors showed off a three row version of the Harrier at the 2020 Auto Expo in February with a ‘Gravitas’ name plate. However, now closer to its debut on 26th Jan 2021, the production spec model displays the name ‘Safari’. Production has already started at company plant in Pune.

Old vs New Safari

First gen Tata Safari was launched in 1998. The SUV was discontinued last year as it was not upgraded to new safety and emission norms. Over each of its generations, the Tata Safari has received plenty of attention. 2012 saw its second upgrade and was named the Safari Storme.

Earlier versions of the Safari SUV were rugged and were offered with 4×4 drive. The latest one, is a more modern SUV – which will offer top notch features, comfort and technology. It will be the new flagship by Tata Motors.

But unlike the previous Safari, the new Safari will not be offered with 4×4 or AWD system. It will only be offered as a FWD SUV, based on the same platform as the Harrier. In a new video shared by Tata Motors, their Design Head talks about the Safari brand name and its SUV characteristics.

Ahead of its Republic Day debut, Tata Motors has released a teaser image of the upcoming Safari, which comes with a tagline – Sharpened for Sophistication. The front design is very similar to the Harrier. Tata has given a new grille design to Safari.

New Grille

New Safari SUV sports a new grille design which was seen with chrome plated tri-arrow elements pointing towards the middle and the Tata logo positioned in the center. This design is radically different from that seen on the Gravitas which had carried the same grille design as that seen on the Harrier and devoid of any chrome accents. This tri-arrow arrangement is similar to that seen on the grilles of the Tiago and Tigor and lend a premium appeal to the SUV.

Other exterior features on the Tata Safari appear to be similar to that seen on the Harrier. There are some changes with the Safari getting a taller stance, running boards and new alloys. It also sports increased height and the rear gets a more upright arrangement leading to better interior space especially for third row passengers.

LED DRLs, a stepped up roof, upright tailgate and roof spoiler are also a part of its exterior makeup while in terms of dimensions, the new Safari is larger than the Harrier and stands 4,661mm long, 1,884mm wide and 1,786mm tall. However, wheelbase is the same at 2,741mm.

2021 Tata Safari Interiors

Similarities between Safari and Harrier extend to the interiors as well. It sports similar dashboard and interior layout with an 8.8 inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable driver seat, a sunroof, keyless entry, push button start and cruise control. To be offered in 6 and 7 seater options, the Safari will get captain seats in its 6 seater version and bench type seats for the 7 seater variant.

The 2021 Tata Safari will be powered by a 2.0 liter, turbocharged diesel engine that also powers the Harrier. This engine makes 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque and gets mated to a 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic gearbox. It will be offered in a front wheel drive layout.

Price of Tata Safari have yet to be announced. Considering its size, it will be priced higher than the Harrier; which is currently priced from Rs.13.84-20.3 lakhs (ex-sh). Once launched, the 2021 Tata Safari will compete with the MG Hector Plus and next gen Mahindra XUV500.