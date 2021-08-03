2021 Tata Tiago NRG In Red Colour With Black Roof – Spied At Stockyard

Updated Tiago NRG will be powered by a 1.2 liter 86 hp petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox options

Tata Motors gears up for launch of new gen Tiago NRG on 4th August 2021. This is the facelifted version of the 5 seater hatchback that was first launched in India in 2018 and discontinued in January 2020.

Tata Tiago NRG is being teased ahead of launch and several design elements and SUV inspired features have been revealed on social media. Initial examples of Tiago NRG have also made their way to company dealerships. Latest spy shots are credit to Team-BHP member aenkay91. It shows the car in Red colour scheme.

2021 Tata Tiago NRG In Red

The hatchback gets a dual tone, sporty stance with a blackened roof. It also gets blackened cladding on its sides and wheel arches. The black colour scheme continues to its door handles, electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function, B and C pillars and at the rear above its tail lamps.

Tiago NRG will also receive a refreshed bumper design and will ride on new 14 inch dual tone alloy wheels in a 5 spokes design. Tata will offer a range of new colour options for the NRG version. A metallic green shade has also been teased.

There are also minor changes in dimensions, compared to the regular Tiago. NRG now stands 3,793 mm in length, 1,665 mm in width and 1,587 mm tall. Its wheelbase continues to measure 2,400 mm though ground clearance has been raised by 10 mm to 180 mm.

Tiago NRG facelift – Premium Interiors

Interiors of Tata Tiago NRG are similar in many respects to the top spec Tiago variant but with some differentiating factors to set itself apart. It gets black seats with NRG badging and tri-arrow pattern on seat upholstery. Features include a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, steering mounted audio controls, 8-speaker surround sound system, height adjustable driver’s seat and keyless entry.

Tiago NRG will also sport a host of safety features. These could include dual airbags, auto speed sensing door lock, corner stability control, rear parking sensors with camera, ABS and EBD. It is based on the Tiago which scored 4 star safety rating.

Engine specs on the new Tiago NRG will be same as that seen on the standard Tiago. This will include a Revotron 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine offering 86 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 3,300 rom mated to a 5 speed manual transmission and 5 speed AMT. Considering several updates on the facelifted Tiago NRG, it could command a price of around Rs 30,000 over the standard model. From today, Tata Motors has increased prices of all their cars.

