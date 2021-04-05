2021 Tata Tigor Electric Facelift Spied Almost Undisguised – Launch Soon

The latest iteration of Tigor EV will cost a slight premium over the current model that is priced from about Rs 10 lakh, ex-sh

Tata has been planning to update its most affordable electric vehicle (EV) Tigor for some time now. The electric sedan has been previously spotted testing on a couple of occasions a few months back. A prototype of the updated iteration of the battery-powered car has been spotted yet again that previews the changes made on the car.

In a video uploaded by ‘The Fat Biker’ on YouTube, two test mules are seen of the facelifted Tigor electric, one partially covered and the other fully wrapped in camouflage. The images indicate that the prototypes spotted were near production-spec models of the electric sedan.

The upcoming 2021 Tigor EV facelift will wear a similar look to the updated IC engine-powered Tigor which was launched last year. Initially available for government and fleet consumers in India, the electric version of the compact sedan is now also available for general consumers of the country with its availability extending up to thirty cities.

Updated Exterior Styling

In line with the Tata design philosophy, Tigor EV facelift will get an updated front face with a new headlight setup along with a new sharper nose featuring a glossy black grille. The front grille is underlined by a thick slat of chrome flanked by projector LED headlamps, LED DRLs and redesigned fog lamp housings. It also gets a revised bumper with wider air intakes.

Like the current model, the upcoming iteration will also come with signature EV stickering on the front grille and other places in order to distinguish itself from the standard Tigor. Higher trims will come with a new dual-tone alloy wheel design along with body-coloured ORVMs while the lower trims will be offered with steel rims and wheel caps along with blacked-out ORVMs.

At the rear, it will feature a shark-fin antenna and EV badging. Further, blue accents have been incorporated on the grille and alloy wheels to differentiate between the EV and the regular sedan.

Expected Features on offer

Moving inside, the cabin features a new multi-functional steering wheel, a new digital instrument cluster and a larger touchscreen infotainment display. The central air-con vents are surrounded by blue bezels. Other features expected to be included are a height-adjustable driver seat, Harman audio system, power windows and more. Safety kit on offer will feature dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, etc.

Mechanical Specs

Mechanically, there won’t be any change in the facelifted Tigor electric therefore there will be no Ziptron technology on offer. The powertrain will feature a 21.5 kWh battery pack paired to a motor that can develop 40.2 bhp and 105 Nm of peak torque. This setup provides a maximum driving range of 213 km while the top speed is limited to 80 kmph. Using an AC charger, the battery could be juiced up in 11.5 hours while using a 15 kW DC fast charger, it could be rejuvenated 0-80 percent in two hours.