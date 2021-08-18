2021 Tata Tigor Electric Debuts With Nexon EV Colour – Bookings Open At Rs 21k

With more power under its belt, the new Tigor EV is expected to be priced at a slight premium over its fleet counterpart at around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors will be launching Tigor EV in a new facelifted avatar. Ahead of that, today Tata has revealed the official photos of the new Tigor electric, as well as announced the opening of bookings. Interested buyers can book Tigor EV by paying Rs 21k as a token amount.

First launched exclusively for government authorities and fleet buyers, the Tigor EV was made available for private buyers in 2019. The compact electric sedan, however, has found only a handful of takers because of its limited range and performance. Earlier last month, the homegrown automaker launched an updated Tigor EV as a rebranded Xpres-T EV.

The Xpres sub-brand has been created as a separate EV vertical which will cater specifically to government-run agencies and fleet operators. Tata will soon launch the facelifted Tigor EV for the general public.

Exterior Design

As seen in Xpres-T EV, the new battery-powered Tigor will feature a new headlight setup upfront along with a new sharper nose. The front grille consists of tri-arrow patterns finished in gloss black and underlined by a blue-coloured strip. To distinguish between the regular Tigor and the battery-powered Tigor EV, the latter wears an EV badge on the grille and boot lid.

The LED headlamps feature projector lights and LED DRLs integrated into the front bumper which further distinguishes it from the Xpres-T. The silhouette of the car, however, remains identical.

Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, “We are ecstatic to unveil our second electric car in the personal segment. With the all-new Tigor EV we want to lead this evolution to mainstream EVs in India with a message to all automotive enthusiasts to Evolve to Electric.”

Ziptron Powertrain

The biggest update, though, will take place underneath the metal as the new Tigor EV will feature the Ziptron powertrain which currently powers Nexon EV. This powertrain comprises a high-voltage 300+ volt permanent magnet synchronous electric motor which is miles ahead of the 72V AC induction-type motor previously offered in the pre-facelift Tigor EV. In Nexon EV, this powertrain returns 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque.

Earlier, Tata Motors had revealed that all its upcoming EV models will offer a single-charge range of at least 250km. While the exact battery specification in the upcoming model isn’t known yet, we expect it to have a similar-sized battery as Nexon EV. For reference, the electric crossover features a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. More details are expected to be revealed at the official launch.