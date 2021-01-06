2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift, Legender Brochure Leaflet Leaks – New Details

Toyota is all set to launch the facelifted Fortuner in India today – 6th Jan 2021

Toyota will be brining in both, the facelift of the standard Fortuner and an all new Legender trim. Unlike most facelifts, the update won’t be bringing in just cosmetic updates, instead, it will come along with some mechanical upgrades as well. Ahead of official launch, brochure leaflets have leaked, revealing new details. Images are credit to automotive enthusiast Sanchay Narain, who shared them on Rushlane Spylane.

More Powerful Motor

The most critical update will be the introduction of a more-powerful 2.8 diesel motor which will be able to dish out 204 PS and 500 Nm of max torque. Currently, the same engine churns out 177 PS and 450 Nm of peak torque. Petrol engine will however not feature any major update and will continue to develop 166 PS and 245 Nm like before.

Transmission options will include both, MT and AT options. The 4×4 configuration will be available only on the Standard trim and not on the Legender variant. For more trim-wise powertrain offerings, you may check out our dedicated story on the same here.

Key Highlights

Apart from the powertrain upgrade, Toyota will also be brining in some much needed updates for the Fortuner, both on the inside and outside. For the standard trim, these would include a new front and rear bumper design, a larger front grille, new DRLs, new headlamps with integrated line guide and an updated design of the rear tail lamps.

The standard trim will also get 18-inch super Chrome alloys, all-new black interiors, 8-inch infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 11 Premium JBL speakers, a front clearance sonar, leather seat ventilation, limited slip differential, lockable differential, a Sports mode and multiple connected car features.

Loaded Legender Trim

Legender being the range topping trim will be getting an even more aggressive exterior with stylish bumpers and grille. It will also get sporty LED headlamps on the front along with unique LED signature DRLs.

Other highlights on the Legender trim would include Sequential Turn indicator, dual-tone black roof, machine cut 18-inch alloys, contrast stitch on the interiors, smart key case, 2 USB ports for rear passengers, kick sensor for power door, wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, hydrographic pattern, dual tone upholstery and much more. With these additional set of features, Toyota will try to justify the higher price tag the Legender trim will come along with.

Competition

Since its launch in the Indian market, Fortuner has been able to carve out a niche for itself and has become the undisputed segment leader. Competitors like Ford Endy and Mahindra Alturas G4 do provide good value propositions but they haven’t been able to eat into Fortuner’s sales. However, with the introduction of Gloster from MG, competition in the segment has certainly gone up and it had become almost imperative for Toyota to bring in an update for the Fortuner to be in a position to guard its leadership position in the category.