2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber India Launch Price Rs 11.75 L

Along with several feature and colour updates, the biggest change on the 2021 Bonneville Bobber is its BS6 compliant 1200cc high torque engine

Triumph Motorcycles has updated its 2021 lineup of the Bonneville series and the Bonneville Bobber is a part of this update. The new Bobber gets enhanced features, new colour schemes and most of all an updated engine that now complies with the latest (Euro5 and BS6) emission norms worldwide.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber is priced at Rs 11.75 lakh pan India. The Bobber is being sold in three colours of Matte Strom Grey with Matte Ironstone (Rs 12.05 lakh), Cordovan Red (Rs 11.88 lakh), and Jet Black (Rs 11.75 lakh) along with updated equipment and technology that sets it apart from its earlier counterpart.

Features and Instrumentation

2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber gets blacked out elements and updated features that will allow for worldwide acceptance. These include steel fenders with a central ridge and return edge, flat bars and adjustable levers, a sculpted top yolk, rubber gaiters and a side mounted ignition barrel. It also gets blacked out bar end mirrors, LED bullet indicators and a new full LED headlamp and LED DRLs.

Ride position is comfortable as it is adjustable with the seat being moved up and forward or down and backwards depending on rider choices. The instruments are also adjustable for better accessibility. Blacked out engine cover, cam cover and sprocket cover also enhance the looks of the new Bobber. It now sports a 12 liter fuel tank thereby resulting in 33 percent added range.

The instrument cluster with a multi-function display unit is controlled via a handlebar mounted scroll button. It gets a new dial face with silver markings and integrated warning lights.

The new Triumph Bobber rides on 16 inch fat wheel in the front and 47mm front fork with a wider rear wheel set up with Avon Cobra tyres that have been specially designed for the Bobber consisting of lightweight material for better manoeuvrability and best in class stability.

Engine, Transmission and Braking

2021 Bobber is powered by a 1200cc twin engine. This new engine offers 78 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 106 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm mated to a 6 speed gearbox. The engine complies with Euro 5 standard with lower levels of emission and higher fuel efficiency. It gets ride by wire system and two riding modes of Road and Rain and adjustable throttle response and traction control settings.

Braking is via premium Brembo 2 piston calipers and twin discs in the front and single disc set up at the rear. ABS along with switchable traction control are also on offer for added rider’s safety. Triumph has also offered the Bobber with a longer service interval of 10,000 miles or 16,000 kms relating to a lower cost of ownership.