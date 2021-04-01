2021 Triumph Bonneville Range Launch Price Rs 7.95 L To Rs 11.75 L

Triumph has launched its 2021 Bonneville range in India today

Triumph Motorcycle India has launched 6 motorcycles today. These include the variants of Street Twin, T100, T120, Speedmaster. It will also include a limited-edition Street Twin ‘Gold Line’ of which only 1000 examples will be built globally.

The updated Bonneville range will retain their classic styling but will get some cosmetic updates, new color options and body graphics while they will all now comply with Euro 5 / BS6 emission norms. Prices in India start from Rs 7.95 lakhs, ex-sh. Below are the detailed prices.

2021 Triumph Street Twin

This is the highest selling model in the company’s Modern Classic lineup. For 2021, it gets updated with new cast aluminum wheels measuring 18 inch front and 17 inch rear with machined spoke accents and a new ribbed bench seat with 10mm thicker seat foam while saddle height has been increased by 5mm to now 765mm. It also gets new side panels, new decals, a throttle body finisher and brushed aluminum headlamp assembly.

The 2021 Triumph Street Twin will not see any colour changes and will be offered in three shades of Cobalt Blue, Matt Ironstone, and Jet Black. The first two colour options receive grey-and-white striped decals. The Street Twin will be powered by a 900cc parallel twin HT engine offering 65 hp power at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm torque at 3,800 rpm while mated to a 5 speed transmission with slip and assist clutch. It gets two riding modes of Rain and Road, switchable traction control and dual channel ABS.

2021 Street Twin Gold Line

Limited to just 1,000 units of which only 100 will be reserved for UK markets, the Gold Line edition gets a unique paint scheme Matte Sapphire Black with hand painted gold lining and the Triumph heritage logo. It will also get brushed aluminum decal on the side of the fuel tank and custom details will also be seen on the it wheels with gold detailing. The Bonneville Twin Gold Line will be powered by the same engine as seen on the Street Twin.

2021 Bonneville T100

It will gain in terms of design with aluminum wheel rims and crank with thin walled clutch cover and magnesium cam cover all of which relate to a lighter weight by 4 kgs over its older counterpart. Colour options will include a Lucerne Blue and Fusion White scheme, along with hand painted silver coach lines and a single Jet Black colour option or a dual tone of Carnival Red and Fusion White, with hand painted silver coach lines.

The T100 will get an updated Euro5 compliant 900 cc engine that offers 65 hp power at 7,400 and 80 Nm torque at 3,750 rpm which is 10 hp more than that offered on its earlier engine. Fuel efficiency is pegged at 24.3 km/l. Brembo brakes, traction control and ABS will also be a part of the updates.

2021 Bonneville T120 And T120 Black

The biggest change in the Bonneville T100, T120 and T120 Black lies in its engine. The T120 also sees its engine mass reduced thanks to use of a lighter crankshaft, clutch and balancer shafts. It also receives new aluminum wheel rims thus relating to an overall reduction in weight by 7 kgs to a total of 228 kgs. This weight loss along with the lower internal inertia offered by the engine results in better response.

Triumph has also fitted the 2021 Bonneville T120 with more premium Brembo 2 piston front brake as against the Nissin unit seen on its earlier counterpart. The T120 is powered by a 1200cc, parallel twin, liquid cooled engine offering 80 hp power at 6,550 rpm and increased torque that goes up from 104 Nm to 105 Nm at 3,500 rpm. Fuel efficiency is set at 21.2 km/l.

The T120 Black gets blacked out finishes on its engine cover, rear view mirror housing, rims and exhausts in a choice of Jet Black or sophisticated Matte Jet Black with Matte Graphite with a hand painted silver coach lining, while all other features and engine specs remain the same as seen on the T120

2021 Bonneville Speedmaster

Feature updates will see a new split seat setup with comfort seats for rider and pillion with 11 mm thicker foam and lumbar support, an updated instrument cluster and two new colour schemes of Red and Dual-Tone Black-and-White. It will also get 47mm Showa fork over the 41mm seen on its earlier model and brakes get updated to offer and smoother and better delivery. The updated Speedmaster will be powered by a 1200cc Euro5 engine offering 77 hp power and 106 Nm torque.

2021 Bonneville Bobber

To be launched at a later date, it gets a larger 12 liter fuel tank as against the 9 liter units seen on its previous model. It also receives higher spec Brembo brakes, 47mm Showa forks and new 16 inch wheels while black color scheme is seen across its engine, cam and sprocket covers.

It gets a new LED headlamp unit, switchable ABS, traction control and cruise control offered as standard. Offered in three color options of Matt Storm grey and Matt Ironstone scheme along with a new Cordovan Red and Classic Jet Black option. The Bonneville Bobber will be powered by the same engine as seen on the Speedmaster.