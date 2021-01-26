2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Makes Global Debut – 10 Kgs Lighter

Triumph will soon launch Tiger 850 Sport and Trident 660 in India

Triumph Motorcycles has officially revealed its India-bound hyper naked motorcycle Speed Triple 1200 RS today. Earlier this month, the British two-wheeler brand has teased the upcoming bike through a video which barely revealed it in its actual form.

However, with this global unveil, the company has revealed each and every detail regarding naked street racer barring its price. First introduced in 1994, Speed Triple has been one of the most capable litre-class naked motorcycles in its segment. Last iteration of the naked streetfighter, Speed Triple 1050, has not received any updates as of late, thus making it a bit outdated.

Updated Design

Hence, an updated Speed Triple would certainly help Triumph reclaim its prosperity in the litre-class naked segment. The bike gets a new twin-headlamp setup is which is complemented nicely by integrated eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs which give it an angry-looking face. The LED headlamps are similar to the ones present in Street Triple R/RS which are currently on sale in India.

Another design highlight is the new LED taillight which is starkly different from the one in Speed Triple 1050 RS. What remains to be seen is whether or not this new Triumph Speed Triple will feature a high mount with twin exhaust setup which will add a sense of distinction to it. Although we do know that this naked speedster is going to be equipped with a carbon fibre mudguard and gold-finished USD forks at front from Ohlins that should be fully adjustable.

Rear mono-shock too has been sourced from Ohlins and offers preload and damping movability. A single-sided swingarm should also find its presence in the new Speed Triple RS. Triumph has ditched the last generation Speed Triple’s steel Trellis frame in favour of a cast aluminium chassis. The British bikemaker has also opted for freshly designed 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels.

Features on offer

Since it is a flagship product, Triumph has equipped the new-gen Speed Triple RS with loads of gizmos and electronic aids. This includes a fully-digital 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth as well as MyTriumph connectivity suite. The electronic package comprises throttle-by-wire, multiple ride modes, cruise control, traction control, GoPro controls and navigation. Other features on offer include full LED lighting, full keyless system and a quick-shifter.

Performance

Coming to its most crucial aspect- performance, the ‘1200’ moniker clearly indicates a larger powertrain is employed. The latest iteration of Speed Triple RS is powered by a 1160cc triple-cylinder which delivers an output of 178 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a silp and assist clutch for quicker and smoother shifts.

For reference, the older 1050cc triple-cylinder motor churned out 148 bhp at 10,500rpm and a peak torque of 117 Nm at 7,150rpm. Surprisingly, this new 1160cc unit is lighter than the older 1050cc unit by 7kg which results in an incredible jump of 25% in its power to weight ratio.

Prices of the naked streetfighter are yet to be announced although one can expect the new Speed Triple 1200 RS to be priced at a slight premium over Speed Triple 1050 RS. This motorcycle will find its way to India later this week. The British brand is also focussed on the launch of Tiger 850 Sport and Trident 660 in the country, bookings of which have started already.