2021 Triumph Street Scrambler Teased Ahead Of India Launch

When launched in India, the new Triumph Street Scrambler will go head-to-head against Ducati Scrambler Icon

Triumph is aggressively expanding its international portfolio by unveiling new products across various segments. Back in April this year, the British bikemaker took the wraps off the latest version of Street Scrambler that will also head towards Indian shores. The company, through a teaser on social media, has now confirmed the same.

The 2021 Street Scrambler features some subtle aesthetic and mechanical updates over its predecessor. It will be available in two forms- standard and a limited-run Sandstorm Edition. The latter has been priced at Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for India and is limited to just 775 units worldwide.

Updated Styling

To start with its design, 2021 iteration of Street Scrambler gets a raft of styling updates. These include a new side panel with an aluminium number board, a new brushed aluminium headlight bracket, a new heel guard and throttle body finishers. The split-style seats get a new Alcantara-like finish. That said, Triumph has retained the overall retro styling of the bike with the same set of body panels.

Retro-style components such as a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-sided high-mounted twin exhaust canister, wire-spoked wheels shod with knobby tyres, fork gaiters and circular rearview mirrors. Triumph, however, has done away with a rubberised grip pad on the tank. It will be available in three paint schemes- a dual-tone Matte Khaki with Matte Ironstone, Jet Black or Urban Grey.

The Sandstorm Edition gets additional cosmetic enhancements such as a headlight grille, rubber grip pads on the tank, a beak-like high-mounted front mudguard and an engine belly pan which give it a unique appearance. Further, it will be shipped with a personalised certificate of authenticity that will also bear the bike’s VIN number lending it exclusivity. The bike tips the weighing scales at 223kg.

Mechanical Specs

Getting into specifications, the bike is powered by a 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which also powers Bonneville Street Twin. This motor is now BS6/Euro-5 compliant and pushes out 64.1 bhp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 80 Nm at 3,200rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The new Street Scrambler is underpinned by the same steel twin-cradle frame that is suspended on non-adjustable 41mm forks telescopic at front and preload-adjustable twin shocks at rear. Braking duties will be carried out by single disc brakes on both front and rear ends with calipers from Brembo and Nissin respectively. Safety is provided by dual-channel ABS as standard.

Features on offer

Speaking of features, Street Scrambler gets an analogue speedometer with LCD display, a 12-litre fuel tank, full LED illumination traction control and three ride modes- road, rain and off-road. For better off-road performance, it gets switchable ABS. One can expect it to be priced around Rs 9.00 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched in India.