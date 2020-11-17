New Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled – India Launch Feb 2021

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has a service interval of 16,000 km and a warranty of 2 years unlimited km

Less than a year from introducing the new generation Tiger 900, Triumph has withdrawn the entry level variant of the adventure tourer and replaced it with a reconfigured model in a bid to make the product family more manageable and accessible. Called the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, the new variant aims to lure first time adventure buyers to the iconic nameplate.

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

Triumph says that there is a sizable number of prospective customers, mostly first time big bike buyers, who seek an affordable motorcycle which is not overloaded by the latest electronic gadgetry and offers a non-aggressive yet strong performance. The end result is an entry level adventure tourer which offers less power and is more focused on tarmac touring compared to the Tiger 900 variants.

Visually, the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport differentiates itself from the 900 family by means of dual-tone color themes (Graphite and Diablo Red, and Graphite and Caspian Blue). With 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels shod with latest Michelin Anakee Adventure tyres, the Tiger 850 Sport is capable of handling bad roads and moderate trails with ease.

Specifications

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport continues to employ the 900 family’s 888 cc in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with T-Plane crank shaft. However, the motor is tuned to deliver a relatively modest output of 85 hp (10 hp less) at 8,500 rpm and 82 Nm (5 Nm less) at 6,500.

The peak power and torque are produced at lower engine speeds compared to the Triumph 900. The transmission is a 6-speed unit which is connected to the engine via a slip and assist clutch.

Specs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Engine 888 cc, Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Maximum Power 85 PS / 84 bhp (62.5 kW) @ 8,500 rpm Maximum Torque 82 Nm (60lbft) @ 6,500 rpm Gearbox 6 speed Frame Tubular steel frame, bolt on sub frame Swingarm Twin-sided, cast aluminium Front Wheel Cast alloy, 19 x 2.5 in Rear Wheel Cast alloy, 17 x 4.25 in Front Tyre 100/90-19 Rear Tyre 150/70R17 Front Suspension Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks Rear Suspension Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment Front Brakes Twin 320mm floating discs Rear Brakes Single 255mm disc Instruments 5″ TFT screen Length 2248 mm (88.50 in) Width (Handlebars) 830 mm (32.67in) Height Without Mirrors 1410-1460 mm (55.51-57.48 in) Seat Height 810-830 mm (31.88-32.67 in) Wheelbase 1556 mm (61.25 in) Dry weight 192 kg (423 lb) Fuel Tank Capacity 20 litres (5.28 US gal) Mileage 19.23 kmpl Warranty 2 years / unlimited kms Service Interval 16,000 kms

The motorcycle offers 2 riding modes – road and rain. The Euro 5 compliant motor can also be specified in A2 avatar in Europe with restricted power output for new riders.

Despite being a cost-sensitive base model, the Tiger 850 Sport does not skimp on hardware. The adventure tourer sports 45 mm Marzocchi inverted telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock with pre-load adjustment. Braking is taken care of by a pair of 320 mm front discs stopped by monoblock 4-piston Brembo Stylema calipers and a 255 mm single rear disc with Brembo single-piston sliding caliper.

While the motorcycle offers two-channel ABS and switchable traction control as standard, they are not supported by IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) like higher 900 variants, and hence are not cornering-sensitive. Other noteworthy features include a 5-inch high-contrast TFT instrument display, full LED lighting and 12v power socket. The bike will be offered with a range of 60 accessories.

Price and launch

At 9,300 pounds (on-the-road, UK), the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is 200 pounds cheaper than the now discontinued entry level Triumph Tiger 900 despite offering more features like full LED headlights, Anakee tyres and Brembo Stylema front brakes. Compared to the Tiger 900 GT, the cost savings are even higher.

The Tiger 850 is slated to hit the European market towards the end of January 2021. India launch is scheduled in Feb 2021. Expect the new variant to be priced well below the current Tiger range which starts at INR 13.7 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GT variant. The primary rival is the BMW F 750 GS.