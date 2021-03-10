2021 TVS Apache 160 Updated – More Torque, Less Weight

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V locks its horns with Hero Xtreme 160R and Bajaj Pulsar NS160

TVS currently seems to be on a spree to update its Apache series of sporty commuter motorcycles. After the updated 2021 Apache RTR 200 4V, the Hosur-based bikemaker has now launched the 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V. Available in two variants- Drum brake and Disc brake variants, the latest iteration of the bike has been priced at Rs 1.07 lakh and Rs 1.10 lakh respectively (both prices ex-showroom).

This means there is no increase in prices when compared to the older model. It will be offered in three colour schemes namely- Racing Red, Knight Black and Metallic Blue. Apart from a handful of cosmetic updates it also gets a slight tweak in its powertrain output as well.

Cosmetic Updates

The naked streetfighter now comes with an all-new dual-tone seat with a carbon fiber-styled pattern. It has also managed to shed 2 kilos and now tips the weighing scales at 147 kg for the disc brake variant, while the drum brake variant weighs 145 kg.

The updated RTR 160 4V comes with a reshaped LED headlamp with claw-styled position lamps that add to its overall premium appeal. The cosmetic changes are limited to these updates only. Take a look at the official TVC of new Apache 160 below.

Boost in Output

However, the manufacturer has also managed to alter the output from its motor. The updated naked motorcycle is powered by a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine that now kicks out 17 bhp at 9250 rpm and 14.73 Nm torque at 7250 rpm.

This is a bump of 1 bhp and 1 Nm which makes it the most powerful bike in its segment. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bump in the motor’s output plus the reduction in its weight means an increase in power to weight ratio and will be interesting to see the impact created in its riding experience.

On the occasion of the launch, Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said, “The new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power to weight ratio and increased torque, offering our customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies.”

Features on offer

The equipment list on the bike has not been altered as it continues to offer the same set of features including a fully digital instrument panel compatible with SmartXconnect technology. This feature allows riders to connect their smartphones with the instrument console for functionalities such as turn-by-turn navigation and phone-related operations. It also gets a ‘feather touch’ start for increased convenience. Apache RTR 160 4V competes against Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Hero Xtreme 160R.