2021 TVS Apache 310 Likely To Get New Features, Updated Suspension

TVS Apache RR 310 competes against the likes of KTM RC 390

TVS Motor, the Hosur-based bikemaker has revealed that it would be introducing an updated Apache RR 310 on April 7, 2021, which could bring in small updates with greater significance. In this article, we look at the possibility of all the updates on the upcoming iteration of the supersport tourer.

Possible Updates- Improved Ride Dynamics

For starters, it is possible that TVS might provide preload adjustability on front USD forks for RR 310 just like it did on the recently updated Apache RTR 200 4V.

This addition would be helpful for riders who like to tune the suspension setup in accordance with their ride comfort and style. The levers should be made span-adjustable in order to tweak the controls according to the rider’s preference.

Another possible update could be extracting more output from the 313cc motor, although this one is more of an optimistic kind since it is not very likely. Currently, the reverse-inclined, single-cylinder, DOHC motor makes 34 PS of power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque.

Recent updates to RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V have witnessed a slight jump in output figures with the former now returning the highest output in its segment.

Better Electronic Aids

One more crucial update could be improved electronic rider aids. For instance, the current ride modes of Urban and Rain do not have an accurate engine mapping that does not provide low-end torque to the motor necessary for city commutes. It could also result in the motorcycle being ridden at a higher gear for a longer part of the journey which could reduce fuel consumption.

New Pair of Tyres

A change that is almost a given is new tyres since the adoption of the new rule by the Government of India which bans all imports of tyres from foreign countries. Currently, RR310 employs the super sticky Michelin Road 5 tyres which could be swapped for TVS Eurogrip ProTorq Extreme Tyres. These tyres would surely be more affordable than the former.

Overall, prices of the 2021 Apache RR 310 is expected to rise by around Rs 5,000-6,000. Currently, the faired sports bike is retailed at a price of Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). If the makers are generous, they might also throw in a couple of new colour options as well.