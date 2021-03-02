2021 TVS Star City Plus Launch Price Rs 68k – Gets Disc Brake Option

The new disc brake variant on Star City Plus comes in a solitary colour option

A few days ago TVS had teased a new variant of its entry-level commuter motorcycle Star City Plus. Turns out, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a new disc brake variant of Star City Plus. Priced at Rs 68,465 (ex-showroom), this new variant of the bike comes equipped with ‘Roto Petal Disc brakes’.

2021 TVS Star City Plus disc brake variant is Rs 2,600 costlier than the standard variant and it comes wrapped in a red-black dual-tone colour scheme. This makes Star City Plus one of the most affordable motorcycles to be offered with a disc brake option. One of the most popular commuters in its segment, TVS claims that Star City enjoys a consumer base of 3 million.

Features on offer

The bike has been on sale for over 15 years now and competes against the likes of Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear, Hero Passion Pro and Honda Livo. Other segment highlights offered in Star City Plus include an LED headlamp, a USB mobile charger and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The instrument console consists of an analogue speedometer and a digital display for information like odometer, clock, fuel gauge, etc. Equipped with ET-Fi technology (Ecothrust Fuel Injection), it is claimed to offer fifteen percent better fuel economy.

Mechanical Specs

Star City Plus is powered by a 110cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that produces 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and a peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. It is paired to a 4-speed gearbox and can clock a top speed of 90 kmph.

Suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at front and 5-step adjustable shock absorbers at the rear. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped by dura grip tubeless tyres. Anchorage is handled by a petal disc brake at front and a 110mm drum brake at rear with a combi-braking system.

In Other News

For Feb 2021, TVS reported a growth in sales. TVS recently hikes prices on almost all its models including the flagship offering in its lineup Apache RR 310. The supersport tourer is now offered at a price of Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with features on offer such as a new 5.0-inch TFT colour instrument panel that houses a new integrated Bluetooth connectivity system called TVS Smart Xconnect. It allows riders to access a host of features via TVS Connect App on one’s smartphone.

The faired sports bike draws its power from a 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, reverse inclined, single-cylinder motor which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Output figures differ depending on the mode the rider is riding the motorcycle. For Sport and Track mode, output figures stand at 34 PS of power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. In Urban and Rain mode, figures drop to 25.8 ps and 25 Nm of torque.