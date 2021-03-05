2021 Volkswagen T-Roc New Price Is Rs 21.35L – Up By Rs 1.36 L

Deliveries of the second batch of VW T-Roc is expected to commence from April this year

Volkswagen launched their premium SUV crossover T-Roc in India last year as a completely built unit at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Within the first few days, the first batch of 1000 units was completely booked and sold. The German automaker will soon bring the next batch of T-Roc to India this year and with it comes a hike in its prices.

The company has revealed the next batch of the crossover will now be pegged at a price of Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a premium of Rs 1.36 lakh. While this is a substantial pinch to pockets, it is expected to come with a few new features up its sleeve. As per the brand’s official India website, these will be introductory prices and there will be a hike in future too.

Bookings Commenced

Selected dealerships have started accepting bookings for the crossover at a token amount of Rs 50,000. It remains to be seen if the next batch of imports would also consist of only 1000 units. As per new homologation rules for fully imported units, a company could bring in up to 25,000 units of a CBU car in a year.

Since T-Roc has been well received by the Indian audience, there have been murmurs of the UV being locally assembled through CKD kits at a later stage. This would also help in reduction of its prices.

Features & Powertrain

Styling-wise, the 2021 T-Roc is not expected to feature any changes either inside or outside. However, there might be a few feature additions to justify the price hike. Currently, equipment on T-Roc offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It also gets a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, dual-zone climate control, a 6-speaker sound system and much more. Its safety kit consists of features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC) and front and rear parking sensors.

Coming to its powertrain setup, it derives its power from a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine which pushes out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Power is exclusively sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. 2021 T-Roc is expected to reach showrooms by the end of this month or early next month. It competes against the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and its Czech cousin Skoda Karoq.

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen is currently prepping up for the launch of its upcoming compact crossover Taigun which is slated to launch later this year in the middle of the festive season. The company has already started a marketing campaign for the SUV while it has already been spotted testing on multiple occasions. Interestingly, both T-Roc and Taigun take design inspirations from their European counterpart T-Cross. Although, Tiguan is slightly smaller in proportions in comparison to T-Roc.