2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV For India Teased – Creta, Seltos Rival

Showcased as a concept at 2020 Auto Expo, all new 2021 Tiagun will launch in India next year

2021 will be an exciting year, especially for Volkswagen Group’s Indian subsidiaries. We say so because products which have been a part of VW’s India 2.0 strategy will finally start reaching dealerships in 2021. The first product which will be launched by Volkswagen India will be the VW Taigun.

In a bid to welcome the new year with a bang, VW has now released an official promo video of the new Taigun. The Taigun had made its Indian debut just around the 2020 Auto Expo, however the model was showcased in concept form. Now, in the teaser video, VW has tried to explain what is the meaning of the word Taigun.

The MQB-A0-IN Platform

Taigun will be the first product which will be based upon VW’s MQB-A0-IN platform which is technically an India-specific iteration of VW’s renowned MQB platform. VW has also worked upon some heavy localization for the platform in a bid to keep final prices of the products in check.

The same platform will be shared with multiple other products from the VW group in the future. The list includes Taigun’s cousin – the production-spec version of the Skoda Vision IN SUV, 2021 Rapid and many other products. Below is the teaser video of the new 2021 Volkswagen Taigun.

Talking about the Taigun, it will be entering into a heavily contested segment of mid-sized SUV crossovers. Primary competitors of the Taigun will be the South Korean heavy-weights, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Other competitors could include SUVs like Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500 – when comparing in terms of price range.

Powertrain

As VW has moved away from diesel motors in the Indian market, we believe that the Taigun will be launched with a petrol engine option only. In all likelihood we will get to see a turbocharged 1.5 litre petrol motor powering the Taigun however exact specs of the engine are currently unknown. Transmission options will include manual as well as automatic. Reports also suggest that VW might bring in the petrol motor along with a factory-fitted CNG kit option.

Expected Features

On the creature comfort front, it is expected that the Taigun will be a well equipped car as it will be competing with some very heavily feature loaded products. An all-digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), sunroof, auto climate control etc. are expected to be available on the crossover.

What isn’t clear at the moment is if the VW Taigun will feature Connected Car technology in any form or not. However, as VW has already started officially teasing the product, we are sure that these finer details will be out too in the near future.