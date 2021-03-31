2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Images Leak Ahead Of India Debut

Volkswagen India is all set to reveal multiple new SUVs for India – Taigun, Tiguan, Tiguan AllSpace and T-ROC

Volkswagen has already announced the re-entry of its mid-size SUV Tiguan in the Indian market. Launch will take place later this year. The crossover was taken off the shelves last year when the German carmaker decided against upgrading it to the stringent BS6 emission norms. Instead, the company launched a larger version of Tiguan called Tiguan Allspace.

Addition of the updated Tiguan is in line with Volkswagen India’s SUVW strategy which also includes the upcoming compact crossover Taigun. Meanwhile, the 5-seater Tiguan was given a mid-life makeover in international markets last year and the upcoming model in India is set to receive the same set of updates. The images below further solidify our point.

Tiguan Facelift Styling

The design revealed in these latest images is coherent to the testing prototypes spotted in the country earlier this year. 2021 Tiguan facelift features Volkswagen’s signature design philosophy. Minute updates such as sleeker pulled-back headlamp clusters with bi-projector LED beams are noticeable. It retains the three-slat grille embellished in chrome with a chunky ‘VW’ logo at the center. There is plenty of chrome around the lower air intake vents with a satin chrome finish on the skid plate.

The front bumper has also been revised slightly. Also visible are front parking sensors. Moving along its side, it receives clean straight creases that give the car a nice aerodynamic sense. Other prominent highlights include body-coloured ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators, rounded wheel arches, Y-spoke silver alloy wheels, chrome window lining, a chrome applique, silver roof rails and black side body cladding.

At rear, it receives slightly redesigned wraparound L-shaped LED taillamps, a tailgate-mounted spoiler, mildly reprofiled bumper with a chrome-plated diffuser and ‘TIGUAN’ branding in bold lettering. The most prominent giveaway is a 4Motion badge which indicates that the SUV will be offered with all-wheel-drive technology.

Expected Features

From the images of the previous spy shots, we were able to notice a simple yet premium cabin with features such as a larger MIB3 touchscreen infotainment unit that could house wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other noticeable creature comforts expected to be on offer are a fully digital instruments cluster, in-built navigation, connected car tech, wireless phone charging, illuminated touch controls, reverse parking camera and more.

Expected Powertrain, Transmission Options

Its powertrain department is most likely to feature 2.0-litre TSI direct-injection turbo-petrol unit which pushes out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard. Volkswagen might also offer the smaller 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol unit for lower-specced variants. This unit is capable of generating 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

The 5-seater Tiguan facelift will be available in India as a CKD unit and locally assembled at Volkswagen India’s facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. Exact launch timeline hasn’t been revealed by the company as of now. It is expected to demand a price upwards of Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) which puts it against the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross.

IMAGE SOURCE