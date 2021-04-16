2021 Yamaha FZ-X Specs Leak Ahead Of Launch – Based On FZ 150

FZ-X will help Yamaha strengthen its portfolio in 150cc-200cc motorcycle segment

Several speculations have been put to rest with Yamaha FZ-X getting type approval certificate. Earlier, it was believed that Yamaha was planning to launch XSR 250 in the Indian market. That too may be in the works. But it’s now certain that Yamaha will be launching FZ-X first in the Indian market.

Yamaha FZ-X design and styling

As revealed in spy shots, Yamaha FZ-X features modern-retro styling. This could be advantageous for the motorcycle, as there’s significant consumer interest in retro themed two-wheelers.

Some of the key features include fork gaiters, a bulkier looking, box-type fuel tank, flat seat design and short tail. The motorcycle has been equipped with alloy wheels, sleek turn indicators, digital instrument cluster, and upswept exhaust.

Yamaha FZ-X will offer a comfortable riding stance, which will be suitable for urban commutes as well as long distance touring. It is expected that FZ-X will have multiple India-specific features to suit driving conditions and consumer preferences in the country. Yamaha has followed the same strategy for its other motorcycles such as MT15 and R15.

Yamaha FZ-X powertrain and specs

Based on FZ, Yamaha FZ-X will be using the same 149 cc engine. The air-cooled, SOHC unit is capable of generating 12.4PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of max torque at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed, constant mesh transmission.

Other hardware could also be same such as telescopic front forks and 7-step adjustable monocross rear suspension. Braking duties on FZ are performed by 282 mm disc at the front and 220 mm disc at the rear. Single channel ABS is offered as standard.

In terms of dimensions, Yamaha FZ-X is longer, wider and taller than FZ. It measures 2020 mm in length, 785 mm in width and 1115 mm in height. In comparison, FZ measures 1,990mm x 780mm x 1,080mm (length x width x height). However, wheelbase of 1330 mm is the same for both motorcycles.

Yamaha already has a strong presence in 150cc-200cc motorcycle segment with products like FZ, R15 and MT15. Together, these motorcycles command around 20% market share in this space. In February list of bestselling 150cc-200cc motorcycles, FZ, R15 and MT15 were ranked at 4th, 5th and 6th place, respectively. Addition of FZ-X could help boost sales further.

Talking about pricing, Yamaha FZ-X could retail at around the same price band as that of FZ. Yamaha FZ is available at a starting price of Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).