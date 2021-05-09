2021 Yamaha NVX Scooter Debuts With R15 V3 155cc Engine

Yamaha NVX is powered by the same 155cc VVA motor that propels YZF R15 V3 and MT-15

South Asian markets boast a plethora of options when it comes to lightweight commuter scooters. In this regard, Yamaha has launched an updated version of NVX power scooter in Malaysia. The 2021 NVX is available in two trims- Standard and ABS.

While the former has been priced at RM 8,998 (equivalent to ?1.61 lakh), the latter can be availed at RM 10,998 (equivalent to ?1.97 lakh). With this launch, Yamaha has expanded its 155cc motor lineup across its global lineup which currently consists of motorcycles such as YZF R15 V3, MT-15 and scooter models such as NMax, Aerox and NVX.

Updated Aesthetics

The ripped physique along with aggressive character lines of NVX gives the scooter a masculine appeal. It receives sporty and sculpted body panels, funky body graphics and two-part LED headlights on the front apron. The blacked-out theme on the foot mounts and side slung exhaust enhance the sportiness of the scooter.

Contrast coloured rims add a neat touch to the overall design. These styling elements are further complemented by new colour options in the form of Red and Cyan colours in the standard trim and Platinum SE and GP Blue paint schemes in the ABS variant.

New Features On Board

Not just looks but the latest iteration of NVX is also very functional and packs a host of nifty features such as all-LED headlights, fully digital LCD instrument cluster, integrated indicators, hazard light switch,12V charging port, keyless start and idle start-stop system. The latest version of NVX is also equipped with connectivity tech provided by Yamaha Y-Connect app.

Through this functionality, the rider is able to obtain real-time information such as overall vehicle health check, fuel consumption, service reminder, scooter’s last known location and much more. The instrument panel will also be able to display all new messages and calls received on phone.

Mechanical Specs

Coming to its mechanical specs, the new NVX is powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled VVA engine that has been tuned to push out 15.19 bhp at 8000rpm and 13.9 Nm at 9000rpm. Suspension duties are carried out by telescopic forks at front and adjustable twin shock absorbers at rear. On the other hand, anchorage is handled by a 230mm disc brake and a drum brake at rear. The scooter rides on 14-inch front and rear wheels.

While the standard variant tips the weighing scales at 122 kilos, the ABS variant weighs 3kg more. Saddle height is very accessible at 790mm with a ground clearance of 149mm. Fuel tank capacity has also been increased from 4.5-litre to 5.5-litre which means more miles to go in a full tank.