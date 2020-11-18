Prices of Yamaha R125 will be revealed at the time of its official launch expected later this year

Yamaha has officially revealed its entry-level faired motorcycle R125. The latest iteration of the faired sports bike is available in two new colour options. It receives a handful of other updates the most prominent of them being an updated Euro-5 compliant engine. Along with this, a lot of accessories will also be made available.

Additional Colour Options

The first new colour on offer in the new R125 is Racing Blue with the front fender and tail section in gray and body graphics on fairing. This colour scheme is inspired by its older faired siblings YZF-R6 and YZF-R1. The other colour option on offer is full black with white lines on the tail section and front fairing. This paint scheme also gets golden front forks to increase its appeal.

Yamaha Blue and Radical Red colour options have been continued from its predecessor. Along with this, the bike has been provided with a lever guard as standard.

Yamaha R125 continues to draw its power from the same 124.7cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which now complies with the latest Euro-5 emission standards. Apart from this, there are no major changes and rest of the motorcycle is essentially the same as its predecessor.

Mechanical Details & Features

This 124.7cc motor short-stroke motor produces a healthy 15 PS of power and 11.5 Nm of torque. This unit is paired with a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. It is based on a steel delta box frame with suspension duties carried out by 41mm dia Upside-down telescopic fork at front and link-type suspension type.

Specs 2021 Yamaha R125 Engine Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valves Displacement 124.7cc Power 11.0kW (15.0PS) @ 9,000 rpm Torque 11.5Nm (1.16kg-m) @ 8,000 rpm Transmission 6 Speed Mileage 2.13l/100km (46.94 kmpl) Frame Steel Deltabox Front Suspension USD Rear Suspension Swingarm link type Front Disc 292mm single disc Rear Disc 220mm single disc Front Tyre 100/80-17 M/C Rear Tyre 140/70-17 M/C LxWxH 1955x680x1065mm Seat ht 825mm Wheelbase 1355mm Ground Clearance 155mm Wet Wt (full oil and fuel) 144 kgs Fuel tank 11.5 liters Oil tank 1.15 liters

Anchoring duties are handled by hydraulic discs on both ends with 292mm disc on front and 220mm disc at rear. It rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels with 100/80 section tyres at front and 130/70 section tyres at rear.

It is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster which reads crucial information from speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, fuel consumption as well as distance to empty. It is a fairly small bike with a wheelbase of 1,355mm and a ground clearance of 155mm. It has a relatively high saddle height of 825mm and a wet weight of 144 kgs (wt with full oil tank and fuel tank). It can accommodate fuel up to 11.5 litres.

The Japanese brand says that R125 will be launched globally by the end of this year although it is unlikely to make its way to India anytime soon. Currently, Yamaha R15 V3 is the company’s entry-level fully-faired motorcycle in India and is sold in the 150cc category. It is offered at a price of Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom).