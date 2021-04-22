2021 Yamaha R15 Gets New Colour Scheme – Not Launched In India

Yamaha had recently updated its colour palette for YZF R15 in India which included a new metallic red colour option

Yamaha YZF R15 has got yet another new colour option in its arsenal in the form of a new silver and neon paint scheme. Unfortunately, this shade has been available in the Malaysian market only as of now. The new silver colour adds a touch of premium-ness to the entry-level faired sports bike.

New Silver/Neon Paint Scheme

The silver paint on body panels is nicely complemented by flashy fluorescent yellow rims on the alloy wheels which give it a neon treatment and a funky look. Strips of yellow are also seen on its centre panels along with the tail section. The front suspension forks are embellished in golden colour providing a nice contrast to the overall sportiness.

Contrast provided by the blacked-out panels, underbelly and exhaust muffler further accentuate the bike’s sporty appeal. Silver paint with a dark grey scheme on the fuel tank spine, front fender, tail cowl and lower headlamp cowl gives the bike a feeling of masculinity.

The dark grey finish is also prevalent on the body graphics. A carbon fibre weave texture is given to the exhaust cover. Apart from this new paint scheme on offer there has been no other update on the faired motorcycle.

Styling

In terms of styling, YZF R15 continues to feature a twin-pod LED headlight giving the motorcycle a very aggressive front face. Other design highlights include split-style seats, a full-fairing design inspired by Yamaha’s flagship YZF R1 and a forward-leaning committed riding posture thanks to clip-on handlebars, rear-set footpegs and a muscular fuel tank design.

The international-spec R15 is slightly different in terms of specifications when compared to its Indian counterpart. Unlike the international model sold in Malaysia and other markets, the India-spec model comes with conventional telescopic forks at front instead of USD forks.

The rear suspension gets the same mono-shock. Braking duties are carried out by a 282mm disc with twin-piston calipers at front and a single-piston caliper with 220mm disc at rear.

Engine Specs

Powering the entry-level superbike is a 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve SOHC motor that pushes an output of 18.6 PS of power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper/assist clutch preventing rear-wheel lock-up during aggressive downshifts. Further, the engine is equipped with modern features such as VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) and electronic fuel injection.

In India, Yamaha offers YZF R15 in Rs. 1,51,700, Rs. 1,50,600 and Rs. 1,52,700 in their respective colour schemes namely Racing Blue, Thunder Grey and Dark Knight. The Japanese bikemaker recently introduced a new colour scheme called Metallic Red a couple of weeks ago at a price of Rs 1,52,100 (all price are ex-showroom, India)