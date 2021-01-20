One of the best selling fully faired motorcycle in the 150 cc segment, R15 V3 has now been updated

Aiming to provide more customization options to customers and fend off competition from 2021 Honda CBR150R, Yamaha Indonesia has introduced new colours for its popular R15 motorcycle. As may be recalled, Honda CBR150R was launched in the second week of January.

The motorcycle has received a range of visual updates, which could help attract more customers. Yamaha has responded by adding three colour options for R15 – Metallic Blue, Matte Silver and Matte Black.

Yamaha R15 2021 new colours (Indonesia)

The Metallic Blue shade comes with a glossy finish, which enhances the motorcycle’s sporty profile. Parts that have the blue shade include headlamp cowl, fuel tank, fairing and alloy wheels.

The blue shade makes an exciting contrast with blacked out elements such as side panels, rear view mirrors and exhaust pipe. Golden coloured USD front forks further add to the motorcycle’s gorgeous looks. In the Indian market, Yamaha YZR R15 is offered in Racing Blue colour, which is different from the Metallic Blue shade launched in Indonesia.

Talking about the Matte Silver option, the new shade makes a much sober contrast against the black coloured elements of the motorcycle. The set of components that have the matte silver shade is the same as that of Metallic Blue colour theme.

The only difference is that the alloy wheels carry an entirely distinct yellow shade. Use of three contrasting colours looks radical, but it may not suit everyone’s taste. The golden USD forks further complicate the overall aesthetics of this bike.

In the Indian market, R15 has Thunder Grey shade, which is much darker than the matte silver colour introduced in Indonesia. The Indian version has red graphics and wheel rims, which are visually more appealing.

The third colour option for R15 introduced in Indonesia is Matte Black, which is essentially an all-black theme. It gives the motorcycle a bold and intimidating persona, which is likely to attract a sizeable number of buyers. This is probably the best colour option that creates the most appealing contrast with the golden coloured USD forks.

In the Indian market, R15 has the Dark Knight shade. It has an all-black profile and comes with contrasting white graphics. The black shade looks a bit lighter as compared to the Matte Black colour introduced for R15 in Indonesia.

2021 Yamaha R15 engine

Apart from the new colour options, 2021 Yamaha R15 in Indonesia does not offer any other updates. Engine is the same as earlier, a 155cc engine with VVA tech that is capable of generating max power of 19.3 ps and max toque of 14.7 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

As compared to 2021 Honda CBR150R that is available at a starting price of IDR 39.3 million (approx. INR 2.05 lakh), 2021 Yamaha R15 works out cheaper at IDR 37.08 million (approx. INR 1.93 lakh). In the Indian market, Yamaha R15 V3.0 is available at a starting price of Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).