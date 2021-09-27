2021 Yamaha R15 V4 is offered in three colours of Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red, while Yamaha R15M gets Metallic Grey

As bookings commence for the newly launched 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 and Yamaha R15M start, the company has also released a list of accessories that buyers can opt for along with a service schedule and warranty pack. Deliveries have already started across India.

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 and R15M are priced at Rs 1,67,800 and Rs 1,77,800 respectively. There is also a limited edition Monster MotoGP in Black, priced at Rs 1,80,000. Despite the fact that both the bikes come in with a range of outstanding features, buyers still prefer to add a touch of individuality to their bikes and this is where the accessory list comes into play.

Yamaha Official Accessories

Starting off with the Frame Slider at Rs 1,650 for a set of two, the list also includes a pair of LED Flashers at Rs 1,490, a Mobile Charger at Rs 750 and Skid Plate priced at Rs 550. The accessory list also includes a Seat Cover at Rs 450 and Tank Pad at Rs 190.

The Frame Sliders offer better protection to the fairing of the motorcycle in the event of collision while the company is also offering adjustable clutch and brake levers with an anti-slip surface. Each of these accessories are on sale via Yamaha authorized dealerships.

Free Service and Extended Warranty

Standard warranty being offered on 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 and R15M is for 24 months or 30,000 kms (whichever is earlier) from the date of sale. The services pack is for 6 free services and starts off from 30 days of purchase or 1000 kms with a service redemption rate of Rs 105.

The 2nd free service is after 150 days or 5,000 kms at Rs 115 while buyers can avail of their 3rd and 4th free service after 270 days of purchase of 9000 kms at service redemption rate of Rs 125 and after 290 days/13,000 kms at Rs 140.

The 5th and 6th services are after 510 days/17000 kms and 630 days/21000 kms with no service redemption charges. Post free services, Yamaha offers an extended warranty of 36 months/40,000 kms ranging from 90 days of date of sale for Rs 777, 91-180 days at Rs 999 and from 181-730 days at Rs 1,111.

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 and R15M come in powered by a 155cc, 4 stroke, liquid cooled, SOHC, 4 valve engine that offers 18.4 hp peak power at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm mated to a 6 speed gearbox. It receives slipper and assist clutch as standard along with dual channel ABS. Yamaha R15 V4 and R15M will take on the KTM RC200 and the upcoming KTM RC 125 in the entry level sports bike segment.