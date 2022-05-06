2022 Aprilia Tuono 250cc Debuts As New GPR 250S

Aprilia Tuono 250 has been launched in China as GPR 250S – Borrows its underpinnings and powertrain from RS 250

Aprilia is very well-known for its racing pedigree all across the motorsport industry. Its sporting legacy also translates to fun and fast bikes which have a substantial consumer base all across the world. While the Italian brand has a very thin lineup of motorcycles in India, it continues to grow its presence in other international markets.

The Piaggio-led company has launched Aprilia Tuono 250 in China which goes by the name GPR 250S. Reports of Aprilia developing a new-gen model of the naked streetfighter had started surfacing last year. A similar 125cc version of the naked street racer made its debut in European markets last year.

2022 Aprilia Tuono 250

One look at the new Tuono 250 and you realise that it is a very different product from its predecessor. The bike gets a completely redesigned front fascia which is dominated by new triple pod projector LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs that gives an aggressive and mean appearance.

It also gets familiar front and side fairing which is unique to the Aprilia line of naked motorcycles. However, in this case, fairings are more prominent and play a significant role in amplifying the sports bike appeal of the bike. The side quarter fairing not only provides a distinct look but also adds to its aerodynamic qualities. More importantly, it also incorporates a larger radiator shroud for a new liquid cooler.

Other notable visual highlights include a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece saddle, a raised tail section and a superbike-style windscreen upfront. Side fairings also flaunt striking new graphics to accentuate its sporty appeal The engine bay is protected by a large belly pan while the bike’s internals and running gear have been blacked out.

Mechanical Specs

Powering Tuono 250 is the same 249cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine borrowed from RS 250. Like the fully faired sports bike, this motor pumps out 27.5 bhp at 9000 rpm and a peak torque 21.5 Nm at 7500 rpm. Power is transmitted to rear wheels via a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 41mm USD forks up front and a mono-shock linked to the swingarm at rear.

The naked streetfighter rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 100/80 and 130/70 section tyres at front and rear respectively. Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends complemented by dual-channel ABS. At a kerb weight of 145 kg, Tuono 250 is fairly nimble for its class.

Expected India Launch

Currently, Aprilia retails only four motorcycles in India including RS 660, Tuono 660, RSV4 1100 Factory and Tuono Factory. Reports of the Italian brand launching entry-level quarter-litre models in India had floated across the internet previously. However, there have been no concrete details regarding their launch in the country.