2022 Bajaj Pulsar 250F Side View Detailed In New Spy Shot

Pulsar 250F will compete with quarter-litre offerings from Yamaha and Suzuki

A brand that helped Bajaj cement its position in motorcycle segment, Pulsar range will soon be extended with multiple quarter-litre offerings. New Pulsar 250cc range is expected to get a naked sport NS250 and a fully faired RS250. Now a semi-faired version has also been spotted on road tests. This is likely to be named Pulsar 250F, as it shares quite a few design elements with Pulsar 220F.

Pulsar 250cc range will be a welcome addition, as customers are expected to gain in terms of competitive pricing. Pulsar 250F is likely to be priced lower than KTM 250 Duke and Dominar 250. Current Pulsar range is quite diverse with various options available across 125cc, 150cc, 160cc, 180cc, 200cc and 220cc. All of these are popular, as they combine an optimal mix of performance and affordability.

Pulsar 220F design and features

Although the test mule was wearing heavy camouflage, some features were still clearly evident. For example, the quarter fairing close to the fuel tank and headlamp cowl appears to be similar to the one used on 220F.

Other matching features include clip-on handlebars and fairing-mounted rear view mirrors. The grab rail appears to be similar to the one that was spotted earlier with naked variant of Pulsar 250cc. LED tail lamp could be new, but it’s not very clear due to the camouflage.

Pulsar 250F features that will be the same as that of its naked sibling include tall windshield, stubby exhaust canister, rear tyre hugger, alloy wheels and disc brakes. The bike has a comfortable, upright riding stance. However, it could support a slightly forward leaning stance as well. The bike will have split seats, which will help enhance its sporty profile.

Bajaj Pulsar 250F engine and specs

Pulsar 250F is expected to get an entirely new engine platform. It could be an air and oil-cooled unit, as compared to the liquid cooled motor used with Dominar 250. Max power output could be around 24bhp.

It will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. In comparison, the current 250cc engine used with Dominar 250 churns out 27 ps. This new engine platform is expected to be used to update the entire Pulsar range upwards of 150cc.

Pulsar 250F is expected to be offered with conventional telescopic forks at the front and monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

Source