2022 Fiat Pulse SUV Spied Testing – First Real World Photos

Pulse will debut in Brazil, followed by other South American countries like Argentina and Colombia

A few weeks back, Fiat had announced ‘Pulse‘ as the name of its new compact SUV for South American markets. The name was chosen via a public poll that witnessed widespread participation from Brazilians.

The other contenders were ‘Domo’ and ‘Tuo’, but Pulse emerged favourite by getting around 65% votes. This appears to be an effective customer engagement strategy prior to the SUVs launch. Fiat Pulse is scheduled to go on sale in Brazil later this year around September-October.

Fiat Pulse design and styling

Latest spy shots reveal 2022 Fiat Pulse in a new exterior colour shade that looks familiar with Navy Blue. The front fascia is where the SUV has most of the good stuff. Some key features include a hexagonal shaped front grille with rounded corners, large FIAT logo in the centre, wraparound LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and uniquely shaped fog lamp housing. The prominent bumper with horizontal slats is another striking feature that immediately grabs your attention.

The SUV wears thick body cladding all around and has prominent character line on the sides. At the rear, Fiat Pulse gets sculpted tailgate, trendy tail lamps, and thick bumper with sporty dual-exhaust setup. The SUV is expected to be offered in both single tone and dual-tone colour options. The latter is likely to come with mid to top-spec variants.

Visually, Fiat Pulse appears to have certain features similar to that of Argo. However, it utilizes an entirely new modular platform that the company internally refers to as MLA. This new platform is expected to score high ranking in Latin NCAP crash tests. It will also meet the requirements of ROTA 2030 standards. ROTA 2030 is a new set of automotive standards in Brazil, which covers various aspects such as car safety and engine efficiency.

Fiat Pulse engine options

Base variants of Pulse are expected to be powered by a 1.3-litre Firefly naturally aspirated petrol motor. It supports flexi-fuel system and is capable of generating 101 bhp when running on gasoline. The power output increases to 109 bhp when used with ethanol.

Pulse will also get a hybrid powertrain that comprises a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 12V electric motor. This powertrain generates 128 bhp with petrol and 131 bhp with ethanol. The third engine option could be a 1.0 litre turbo petrol motor that makes 125 PS and 190 Nm. CVT gearbox option will be available with all engine options. 5-speed manual transmission option will be available only with the 1.3 litre motor.

In international markets, Fiat Pulse will primarily compete with Honda WR-V and Volkswagen Nivus. Other rivals include lower variants of Volkswagen T-Cross and Hyundai Creta. Pulse is unlikely to be launched in India, as parent company Stellantis is currently focusing on Jeep and Citroen brands in the Indian market.