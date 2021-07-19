2022 Ford EcoSport Facelift New Colour Spied Testing

Ford EcoSport is currently offered six trims namely Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, Titanium+, SE, and Sports

Despite being the oldest in the segment, Ford Ecosport still remains one of the most desirable compact SUVs in the Indian market. However, with cut-throat competition in the sub-4 metre UV segment, the American carmaker has realised that constant updates are need of the hour.

First launched in 2013, EcoSport is the longest surviving member of its segment that hasn’t received a generation update. Ford is planning to introduce a new generation model of EcoSport by 2023/24. But it is not clear if it will be launched in India, as recently there were reports which stated Ford will stop their manufacturing operations in India.

Exterior Updates

The SUV has already received a facelift back in 2017 and will soon receive another facelift in the coming months. Test mules of the updated EcoSport have been spotted on multiple occasions already. The cosmetic updates are mainly concentrated at the front end of the car which gets a new hexagonal radiator grille slightly larger than the one found in the current model.

A fresh pair of L-shaped LED DRLs are placed over fog lamp housings. Other aesthetic updates include new circular fog lamps, a new alloy wheel design and a reprofiled front bumper. Rear-end of the car has been kept intact with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Take a look at the latest spy video, credit to Autotrend TV – showing the facelifted EcoSport in new Orange colour option.

Expected Features

Interiors of the cabin are not expected to flaunt too many updates except for the latest iteration of Sync 3 infotainment system with a 9.0-inch touchscreen display. Other features likely to be carried forward from the current EcoSport include electric sunroof, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and more.

The crossover will also feature Ford Pass Integration, a factory-fitted cloud-connected device that allows users to perform remote operations such as start, stop, lock, unlock and geo-fencing. Safety features on offer include up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, Isofix child seat mounts and rear parking sensors.

Engine Specs

EcoSport is likely to feature the same engine options under its hood- a 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder TiVCT petrol motor and a 1.5-liter TDCi diesel mill. The former pushes out 121 bhp and 149 Nm of peak torque. The latter delivers an output of 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range with the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox in the petrol unit.

There is also a remote chance that Ford could extend the automatic gearbox option to its oil burner unit. EcoSport currently competes against a host of rivals in the subcompact SUV segment comprising Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue to name a few.