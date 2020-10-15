2022 Ford EcoSport Prototype With Aspire’s Body Spied Testing

The next generation 2022 Ford EcoSport is expected to adopt a Mahindra petrol engine for the Indian market

Automakers testing their eagerly anticipated products with a decoy bodywork is not unheard of. In a bid to keep the next generation Ford EcoSport secret, the company seems to be employing the Aspire’s bodywork for the prototype. This semi-camouflaged test mule has been spotted in the Brazilian city of Tatui where Ford has a proving ground.

Next gen Ford EcoSport

The local media reports that though the prototype appears to be a refreshed Ka Plus sedan (Aspire’s Brazilian counterpart), it is indeed testing the underpinnings of next generation Ford EcoSport. The high ground clearance and large wheels are a giveaway. In addition to the suspension components, the prototype could be testing out the crossover’s new engine.

The current gen EcoSport has been here for quite sometime and it receive a major overhaul 2017. In most international markets, the pioneer of mini SUV segment has been relegated to the sidelines. With a vastly improved and modern successor, Ford is vying to regain the lost ground.

Codenamed BX744, the next generation Ford EcoSport would adopt the brand’s modern design language inside out, will get much more features including a comprehensive suite of connectivity features and improved safety credentials.

Brazilian media reports that the EcoSport for their market will grow in length to be around 4.3m to mount a better assault on products like the Nissan Kicks or the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta. However, in India, the 2022 EcoSport is most likely to tuck under the crucial 4m mark.

Powertrain lineup for Indian-model

It is being reported that the existing Ford EcoSport will soon receive Mahindra’s 1.2-liter petrol engine in India. This engine would be carried forward when the next gen EcoSport steps in sometime in the later part of next year. The turbocharged three-cylinder petrol motor which was showcased on board the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz at the Auto Expo 2020 produces 130 hp and 230 Nm of torque.

More Ford SUV’s coming our way

Ford is also working on a Hyundai Creta rival which will share its underpinnings with the upcoming Mahindra XUV400. Slated to debut in 2022, the compact crossover will reportedly benefit from Iconic Italian design house (Mahindra-owned) Pinfinarina’s styling.

However, the first product to be born out of Ford’s partnership with Mahindra will be a mid-size SUV based on next generation XUV500’s platform. It will take on the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector in India.

