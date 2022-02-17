2022 Ford Endeavour New Gen SUV Global Debut On 1st March

The next-gen Endeavour, also known as the Everest, will use a modified version of its current generation’s T6 platform

The next generation Ford Endeavour has been spied on test. It is set to go on sale in Australian markets in the coming weeks. Global debut date has been announced for 1st March 2022. Unfortunately, it will not be launched in India since the company shut down domestic sales operations last year.

The new Endeavour will be positioned on a modified version of the T6 platform of its current gen model. This is also the same platform seen on the new Ford Ranger pick-up truck and the Bronco SUV.

2022 Ford Endeavour New Gen Teaser

This body-on-frame architecture will ensure that the Endeavour retains its rugged nature and off-road capabilities. Dimensions are also set to increase over its current counterpart which measures 4,903mm in length, 1,869mm in width and 1,837mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

The 2022 Ford Endeavour will likely be offered in 6 variants of Ambient, Trend, Trend Sport, Wildtrack X, Titanium and Platinum and 2 drivetrain 2WD and 4WD options. Reports also suggest that a new off-road focused Wildtrack X variant may also be added to the lineup which will be powered by a 3.0 liter engine and a 4WD system.

Exteriors will be seen with design elements borrowed from the Ford F150 with large C shaped LED headlamps, an extended front grille with Blue Oval badging, C shaped DRLs, a power dome bonnet and LED tail lamps. Wider air inlets, a redesigned front bumper, a flat bonnet along with a new fog lamp set up will also be a part of its new exterior design.

2022 Ford Endeavour New Gen Features

The new gen Ford Endeavour will ride on black alloy wheels fitted with low profile tyres. True to its off-roading capabilities, the new Endeavour will also get a raked front windscreen, grey finished roof rails, blackened side steps and tall pillars. A shark fin antenna, new reflectors and a high mounted stop lamp and a roof integrated spoiler will give it a more rugged stance.

With the upcoming 7 seater SUV spied on the test model, its interior makeup was also viewed. It will be spacious with an all-black colour scheme, leather upholstery on seats, steering wheel and gear knob and a twin-screen setup for instrument cluster and infotainment system. The overall interior experience is set to be more upmarket and technology filled as compared to the current model. It could also receive certain ADAS features.

The 2022 Ford Endeavour will be powered by a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder twin turbo EcoBlue diesel engine while top spec variant will get their power via a 3.0 liter, 6 cylinder diesel motor. All engines will get mated to a 10 speed automatic gearbox. Speculations also hint at a hybrid powertrain being introduced at a later stage.