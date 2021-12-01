2022 Ford Endeavour SUV Render Based On Spy Shots – 4 New Colours

Next-gen Endeavour 2022 was slated for India launch, but hopes were dashed after Ford announced its exit plan

In international locations, Ford Endeavour (Everest) will mark its debut in 2022. It will be based on next-gen Ford Ranger, which will be using an updated ladder frame architecture. New Endeavour is expected to borrow some styling bits from recently updated F150. Initially, it will go on sale in ASEAN countries and Australia. To get a better idea of how it will look, Joao Kleber Amaral has come up with a digital render of next-gen Ford Endeavour 4×4 SUV.

2022 Ford Endeavour SUV styling

A number of cosmetic enhancements have been introduced to improve overall look and feel of the SUV. The blacked-out grille in the front enhances the SUVs stately presence. For a more rugged feel, the SUV gets prominent front skid plate in metallic finish. This shade extends to the sides to work as contrasting highlighters for fog lamp casing.

The SUV also gets dual tow hooks. Other key features such as projector headlamps and C-shaped LED DRLs have been left untouched. On the sides, the list of changes includes dual-tone rear view mirrors with top section in chrome finish, chrome door handles and a new set of alloy wheels.

Running boards have been tweaked slightly to ensure a better fit with the SUV’s updated profile. At the top, the SUV gets roof rails in metallic finish. It has blacked-out B and C pillars. 2022 Ford Endeavour SUV render has been created in 4 new colours.

Next-gen Endeavour (Everest) engine

New Ford Endeavour will be powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel motor. A new variant with a 3.0-litre diesel motor could also be launched in specific markets. India-spec current-gen Endeavour is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel motor that makes 170 ps of max power at 3,500 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque at 2,000-2,500 rpm. It is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is available in 4×2 and 4×4 variants. Prices start at Rs 33.82 lakh.

Ford may not have been winning in volumes, but it was quite popular among a niche segment of users in India. It was among the first international car brands to launch operations in the country. It is quite disheartening to see that capable vehicles like Endeavour will no longer be manufactured in India.

At the time of announcing its exit, Ford had EcoSport, Freestyle, Figo, Aspire and Endeavour in its portfolio. Taken together, these five cars had market share of around 1.7%. As production has stopped, only those units that are in stock are currently available for sale.

Ford had stated that it will change its strategy for India by focusing exclusively on premium cars. In the future, India could get cars like Mustang Mach-E. These are likely to be imported as completely built units (CBUs).

