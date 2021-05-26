2022 Ford Endeavour SUV Spied Testing – Bigger, More Powerful?

In India, Ford Endeavour competes against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MUX

The current generation Ford Endeavour is nearing the end of its life cycle worldwide and the American auto giant is in the process of developing a new one. Spy shots of the new-gen Endeavour have surfaced on the internet which have been clicked in Melbourne, Australia.

The latest images show a test mule of Endeavour (known as Everest in Australia) conducting trial runs fully wrapped under a camouflage. These are probably the first images of the upcoming full-size SUV in its near-production form. Despite the SUV being cloaked in disguise, it reveals certain aspects about the new-gen model of Endeavour.

Revised Exterior Design

The SUV looks brawny as usual but gets a completely revised front end which flaunts C-shaped vertically placed LED headlights on both sides. It takes direct inspiration from the current F-series pickup trucks and Bronco giving it a bolder look.

Other notable elements on the front face include a wider air intake grille, a flatter bonnet line and a new bumper with fog lamps. Moving towards the side profile, one realises that the upcoming model will be much boxier than the current seven-seater SUV.

The side profile gets noticeable exterior highlights such as a raked windshield, roof rails, large 6-spoke black alloy wheels shod by Wrangler tyres, upright pillars and a massive sidestep. On the other hand, the rear profile is flanked by similar C-shaped LED tail lamps on either side, a roof-mounted spoiler, high-mounted brake light, and a larger greenhouse.

The tailgate appears to be redesigned. Although the external sheet metal looks new, most of the SUV’s core body structure has been carried to the new model.

Expected Powertrain Options

While the India-spec model has already dropped the 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbo-diesel mill, Ford will also drop the ageing oil burner from its international lineup as well. This will be replaced by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel unit. This engine is currently on sale in India with Endeavour in a single turbo version. A more powerful 3.0-litre V6 diesel unit will be on offer in the higher-spec trims.

A 10-speed automatic gearbox will be offered as standard across the range. The new-gen Endeavour lineup will also feature a hybrid powertrain which is expected to be offered at a later stage. Like the current model, the upcoming generation of the Fortuner-rival is also expected to get a top-end Sport trim that comes with sporty aesthetics. The SUV is also expected to be offered in more variants this time.

Expected Features

In terms of features, the new-gen Endeavour is expected to offer a large tablet-style infotainment screen, a widescreen digital instrument display and more advanced connected car tech features. It is also likely to offer a full suite of advanced safety features along with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System). The new Endeavour is expected to make its international debut early next year. Expect it to make its India debut a few months later or most probably in 2023.

