2022 Hero Optima CX Electric Scooter Brochure Leaks – Launch Soon

Currently, Hero Optima HX is offered at a price of Rs 55,850 for the single battery variant and Rs 65,640 (both prices ex-showroom) for the dual-battery variant

Hero Electric will soon be upgrading the Optima CX series for 2022. Brochure of the same has leaked only. It will be offered in two variants – CX and CX ER (Extended Range). Hero Electric official website has listed existing CX at a price of Rs 62,190 ex-Delhi.

The two variants of Optima CX are expected to sit on top of the existing Optima HX range of e-scooters. The primary difference between CX and CX ER is the battery pack on offer, the former offers a single battery unit whereas the latter comes with a dual battery pack.

2022 Hero Optima CX- Updates over Optima HX

The new Optima CX will be visually identical to its predecessor Optima HX but is expected to differ in terms of specifications. Optima CX is expected to be 25 percent more powerful than the previous model.

Further, efficiency of the electric motor will be 10 percent more than before and that will also result in a higher top speed. Thanks to a larger battery pack range will also be greater.

Powertrain Specs

Getting into specific details, the Optima series features a larger 52.2Volt, 30ah Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery pack. The base CX variant gets a single unit which offers a range of 82 km while CX ER is offered with dual batteries that offer a cumulative range of 140km on a single charge.

The battery pack(s) feeds energy to a 550W electric motor that returns a peak output of 1.2kW (1.6 bhp) with a maximum top speed of 45kmph. For reference, top speed on Optima HX is limited to 42 kmph. Braking has also been made stronger by 30 percent to compensate for improved performance.

Charging time for both variants will stay around 4-5 hours since CX ER will be provided with a stronger dual charger setup. There is no other difference between the two variants as both offer a similar set of features.

Features & Expected Price

The Optima CX range will offer features like cruise control, walk assist, reverse mode, a digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, LED headlamps and an anti-theft alarm with a remote key. In terms of dimensions, the e-scooter rides on 12-inch wheels shod with 90/90 section tubeless tyres from Continental. It gets a ground clearance of 140mm.

While Optima CX weighs 82 kilos, due to an additional battery pack Optima CX ER weighs slightly higher at 93kg. As far as prices are concerned, the Optima CX range could be priced slightly higher than the Optima HX series, likely between Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000 (both prices ex-showroom). Both variants of Optima CX will be available in three colour options- blue, grey and white.