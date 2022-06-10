2022 Honda CB250R Updated With New Features – 145 Kgs

Due to the presence of its bigger sibling CB300R, Honda CB250R launch in India is very highly unlikely

One of Japanese Big Four (Japan’s largest motorcycle manufacturers Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki and Suzuki, in no particular order), Honda is known to launch all sorts of motorcycles in its home country. Despite being one of the biggest motorcycle markets, India is not very fortunate to get all motorcycles Honda sells. One such motorcycle is the recently launched CB250R.

CB series of motorcycles are quintessentially street motorcycles that consist of a wide variety of engines ranging in various displacements. Whereas CBR is a series consisting of fully-faired motorcycles. Some of the most notable CB motorcycles are CB150R, CB250R, CB300R, CB500F, CB650R and CB1000R.

2022 Honda CB250R Launched

This quarter-litre cracker comes in the lower end of the CB range and has a decent balance between everyday rideability, touring and occasional track day. It replaces the CB250R that was sold before with some thoughtful changes and feature upgrades.

It still gets front USD forks from Showa. But this time, they’re SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) units that boast more bump absorption capability and are lighter in weight. That’s the whole theme with this 2022 Honda CB250R, weight. Or the lack thereof. Because, this 250 cc motorcycle has a kerb weight of a mere 145 kg. It is very impressive considering the fact that a KTM 125 Duke with a 125 cc engine weighs 159 kg.

Other upgrades include a slip and assist clutch ensuring smooth shifts and the fully-digital instrument cluster now gets a gear position indicator which was missing in the previous model. Other notable features of 2022 Honda CB250R are a 10.5 litre fuel tank and a very user-friendly 795 mm seat height. It also gets a single disc at both ends and comes with dual-channel ABS as standard. With a low kerb weight of 145 kg, we can say that the braking will be very impressive on this motorcycle.

Engine & Launch

This quarter-litre motorcycle comes with a, well, a quarter-litre engine. It is a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 249 cc engine producing 26.8 bhp and 23 Nm. These are very good figures for a 250 cc motorcycle.

If we factor in the low kerb weight of 145 kg, Honda CB250R has a very impressive power-weight ratio. This engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and with the addition of slip and assist clutch on the new update, we can expect smoother gear shifts.

Honda is unlikely to bring this motorcycle to India. Even though Kawasaki India doesn’t have a single-cylinder street or sports motorcycle in India, we have the other two of the Japanese Big Four, Yamaha and Suzuki. From Yamaha’s stables, we have the FZ25 and from Suzuki stables, we have Gixxer 250.

We have Honda’s own CB300R which is a bigger sibling to CB250R. From Bajaj’s stables, we have ‘The Fastest Indian’ Pulsar N250. With equipment like Showa USD forks, slipper clutch and Honda’s pricing strategy in India, it’s not a stretch to imagine the high price tag that 2022 CB250R would’ve borne.