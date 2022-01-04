2022 Honda CB300R BS6 Specs Leak Ahead Of Launch

Unlike the BS4 model that was imported as CKD, new Honda BS6 CB300R will be manufactured locally

With growing preference for 200cc-500cc motorcycles, Honda will be bringing back its popular CB300R. Launch is expected in January 2022. This will be the smallest capacity bike in Honda’s big bikes range in India. CB300R was launched in 2019, but was discontinued when stricter emission norms came into effect.

Honda BS6 CB300R details

As revealed at India Bike Week 2021, 2022 Honda CB300R is largely the same as BS4 model. Some key features include retro-style round headlamp, flat and wide handlebar, exposed frame, rugged-styled engine guard, sculpted fuel tank, split seat, and chunky upswept exhaust. New BS6 CB300R gets golden USD forks, which significantly enhances its sporty character. In comparison, the BS4 model had USD forks in metallic shade.

New CB300R continues with the blacked-out look and feel. This theme is evident with the blacked-out parts such as headlamp casing, engine, frame and alloy wheels. Exhaust comes in an exciting contrast of black with chrome accents.

It is possible that colour options could be updated for new Honda CB300R. BS4 model was available in colour options of Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Axis Grey Metallic. Another key change could be a new LCD multifunction meter. It could be a lighter, slimmer unit as compared to that of BS4 model. A new range of Bluetooth-based connectivity features could be on offer as well.

2022 Honda CB300R BS6 Specs

New CB300R will use the same engine as earlier, which has been updated to comply with BS6 emission norms. In its BS4 format, the bike was powered by a 286cc liquid cooled motor. It generates 30.4 hp of max power at 8,000 rpm and 27.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. In its BS6 format, the engine delivers max power of 22.9 kW / 30.7 hp @ 9,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed multiplate wet clutch transmission.

Responsive, free-revving profile of the engine ensures that it can suit the needs of both urban commutes and highway cruising. The engine is equipped with a counter-balancer, which further enhances overall ride experience.

The bike utilizes a lightweight, yet strong steel chassis, integrated with USD forks at front and monoshock rear suspension. It has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyre. Braking duties are performed by 296 mm disc at front and 220 mm disc at rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

By manufacturing the bike locally, Honda should be able to launch BS6 CB300R at a competitive price point. Just before BS4 model was discontinued, the bike was available at Rs 2.41 lakh. BS6 CB300R will continue to rival the likes of KTM 390 Duke (~ Rs 2.87 lakh) and BMW G310R (~ Rs 2.60 lakh).

Just like its predecessor, new Honda CB300R will be sold via the company’s Big Wing outlets. It will have a better reach now, as Honda is working to expand Big Wing dealership network across India. This is part of the company’s plan to aggressively target the middleweight motorcycle segment.