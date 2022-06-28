2022 Honda CB350 Cafe Racer Modifying Kit – Looks Stunning

In Japan, Honda retails CB350 at JPY 5,94,000 (equivalent to INR 3.4 lakh, excluding taxes) – Where they are called GB350

Honda Two-wheelers India marked a comeback into the retro segment by launching a true modern classic motorcycle in the form of H’Ness CB350 in September 2020. A few months later, the Japanese bikemaker introduced a sportier-looking derivative named CB350 RS in India which has also been received well by consumers.

H’Ness CB350 and CB350 RS even made it to the Japanese market where they are being retailed as GB350 and GB350S. A custom-built cafe racer based on the Japanese-spec GB350 was recently unveiled at its home market. This motorcycle was showcased at the Nagoya Motorcycle Show.

Honda CB350 Cafe Racer – Cosmetic Updates

It has been built by a Japan-based custom workshop called Active which is known for producing aftermarket accessories and modification kits for a wide range of models. The latest mod kit changes styling of the retro roadster to that of a full-blown cafe racer with aesthetics and hardware to go with it.

For starters, Active has wrapped the bike in a custom dual-tone paint scheme that constitutes gloss black and grey shades. The custom bike also benefits from an aftermarket front fender with carbon fibre finish, a rear fender eliminator and a rear seat cowl which enhances its sporty appeal. It flaunts a shiny custom-built fuel tank sourced from JAMTEC which is 4 kilos lighter than the stock unit.

Ergonomics & Hardware Updates

Overall design and shiny appearance are complemented by blacked-out forged aluminium wheels with six spokes. Along with its design, the aftermarket workshop has also tweaked the ergonomics of the motorcycle. The custom-built bike gets a sportbike-inspired triple tree and a clip-on handlebar with foldable levers that make for a sportier riding stance.

To complement the low-set clip-ons, Active has added a pair of aftermarket rear-set footpegs that not only offer an aggressive riding posture but also allows better lean angles for cornering at high speeds without scraping the pegs. For further assistance, Active has upgraded the rear suspension with Hyper Pro shock absorbers that are lower than stock units and should help riders attack corners more confidently.

Although no changes have been made to the frame, the workshop has added a performance damper for stiffness. The front suspension unit with telescopic forks and gaiters remains stock. While the part analog and part digital instrument console from the stock bike has been retained, the custom-built bike gets an additional small cluster on its side.

New Throttle Kit

No modifications have been made to the engine although a new throttle kit has been installed to adjust throttle response that should make the bike a bit more responsive to throttle inputs. H’Ness CB350 is powered by a 348cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 20.5 bhp at 5,500rpm and a peak torque of 30 Nm at 3,000rpm. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

