2022 Honda CBR650R Launch Price Rs 9.25 L – Two Colour Options

In terms of specs, Honda CBR650R competes against the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Aprilia RS 660

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated CB650R in India at a price of Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the middleweight superbike have commenced. It will be retailed through Honda’s premium BigWing Topline showrooms. The bike will be available in India via Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route.

The Japanese bike maker is currently looking to expand its BigWing network by introducing new models under its premium chain of dealerships. There are no major changes to the latest iteration of CBR650R in comparison to the outgoing model. The fully-faired sports bike receives a few subtle styling updates.

2022 Honda CBR650R Styling

Speaking of styling, no changes have been made to the design of CB650R barring new orange highlights and new sporty graphics. The middleweight superbike in its latest avatar is offered in two paint schemes namely- Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Grand Prix Red. The motorcycle gets new upper and lower fairings that blend muscularity with slim lines.

Further, the split-style seat offered on the updated CBR650R, provides a compact and truncated look of the tail section thus adding to the hard-edged sense of purpose. In its latest avatar, the bike maintains its semi-faired look with exposed internals such as frame and engine. The side fairings receive multiple air scoops and vents to aid aerodynamic qualities.

Mechanical Specs

No mechanical updates have been made to the motorcycle. Powering 2022 CBR650R is a 649cc, DOHC, 16-valve, in-line 4-cylinder engine that pumps out 86 bhp at 12,000rpm and 57.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. This motor is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.

In terms of hardware, the bike is underpinned by a twin-tube frame which is sprung on 41mm Showa SFF BP upside-down forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends which are aided by a dual-channel ABS. CBR650R rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and gets a ground clearance of 132mm. The bike tips the weighing scales at 211kg.

Features on offer

List of features on offer in CBR650R also remains the same with notable features a negative LCD instrument cluster, all-LED illumination, emergency stop signal, Honda ignition security system and Honda selectable torque control.

It misses out on features such as connectivity options, TFT display and IMU-based rider-based electronics. At this price, Honda CBR650R isn’t the ideal middleweight sports bike that offers value for money. Its immediate rival in the form of Kawasaki Ninja 650 is offered Rs 6.68 lakh (ex-showroom).