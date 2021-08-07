2022 Honda Civic Debuts In Thailand With Minor Design Updates

Almost four months post its global debut, the 11th generation Honda Civic sedan has now been launched in Thailand

New Honda Civic is very similar to the model which had debuted, Honda has made some minor revisions for the Thailand-spec model. Pricing of the 11th gen model starts at 964,900 Baht (Rs 21.5 lakhs) for the entry-level EL trim and goes all the way up to 1,199,900 Baht (Rs 26.7 lakhs) for the top of the line RS trim.

Key Specs

Under the hood, Honda has offered a 1.5 litre turbo VTEC petrol motor as standard and the old 1.8 litre NA engine has been bid adieu. The power output stands at 178 PS, slightly lower than the one available in US spec variants, however 5 PS higher than the outgoing model. Torque output too has gone up by 20 Nm to 240 Nm. As per Honda, the fuel efficiency figure stands at 17.2 km/litre, which is splendid for a car of its size.

In terms of design, the new generation Civic looks way more mature and cultured than the previous generation model. In other words, the Civic has become more Civic in its looks. The large chrome bar at the front too has been done away with, in tune with the latest global design language which has been adopted by Honda.

In terms of measurements, the new Civic measures 4,678 mm in length 1,415 mm in height and 1,802 mm wide. Its wheelbase too has gone up by 33 mm. The increase in dimensions has helped to free up more space for rear occupants in terms of legroom. The Thai market misses out on the 18-inch alloy wheel options, hence, the Thai customers will have to be satisfied with the 17-inch Alloy options, which are available on the RS trim. Other trims offer 16 inch alloys.

On the inside, the Civic looks way more upmarket and sophisticated than the previous gen version. The design is simple and clutter-free. Highlights include a simple horizontal dashboard, a free-standing infotainment touchscreen unit, honeycomb finish air vents and clean rotary dials for aircon controls.

The top of the line RS trim gets full LED headlamps, black Ultrasuede upholstery, auto wipers, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, alloy pedals, auto dimming IRVM and paddle shifters. Standard features across the Civic line-up include DRLs, LED Tail-lamps, walk-away auto lock, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment (9-inch for RS trim), reverse camera, keyless entry and much more.

Civic’s Future in India

Considering the past experience of Honda in India, we don’t think that the Japanese automaker will be keen to launch the 11th generation Civic in the country. While the brand still commands a considerable affinity from the loyalists and enthusiasts, sadly it hasn’t reflected in the sales numbers for the brand in the recent past.

Also, Honda had consolidated its Indian operations recently, which would mean that it wouldn’t want to re-enter into the segment again. Instead, Honda is currently busy planning on the launch of the Amaze Facelift and potentially a Creta/Seltos challenger. The rising popularity of SUVs and decreasing demand of sedans in Indian market is the key reason behind this change in Honda’s future plans.