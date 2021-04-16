2022 Honda Civic Production Spec Revealed In New Photo

Ahead of its official debut, production-spec 11th generation Honda Civic photo has now been revealed

Earlier in November’20, Honda had unveiled the prototype of the 11th gen Civic, and now, around 5 months later, the Japanese automaker has released the official photo of the 11th generation Civic. It is to be noted that even though Honda has unveiled the sedan, it has kept its interiors and key specs under wraps. All these details will be released by Honda on 28th April’21.

The images shared by Honda are of the Touring trim of the Honda Civic. Aesthetically, there is not a lot of difference in the stance and profile of the 11th gen Civic and its predecessor. However, there are multiple changes across the body of the car which provide the new Civic a distinctive appeal, which partially looks inspired by the Accord.

In terms of design, the new Civic looks more mature when compared with the previous gen Civic. It misses out on a busy front or some of the radical looking style elements, which were found on its predecessor. Interestingly, the 11th gen Civic also misses out on a typical Honda-style chrome-slat heavy grille. Instead, the sedan gets a sleek black grille which looks subtle.

It also gets wide LED headlamp units, new fog lamps and large air intakes. Many body-elements have received blacked-out treatment, which adds a bit of a sporty character to the sedan.

Interiors

Till date, Honda has only released the official sketch images of the Civic. From the images, we can confirm that the interiors of the Civic will look significantly different than the previous generation model. Key changes include a new touchscreen infotainment system, an all new central console and a repositioned gear knob.

India Launch Plans

If you are a Honda Civic enthusiast from India, it is highly likely that you will not get to drive this next generation Civic in the country. In a bid to consolidate its manufacturing operations and product portfolio in India, Honda had discontinued the previous iteration of the Civic back in Dec’20.

Looking at the slowing demand of executive sedans, supply chain restrictions and the ongoing pandemic, we don’t think that the next generation Civic will make its way to India.

Instead, Honda is currently speculating to bring in the Honda HR-V to India. If Honda brings the SUV to India, the Japanese manufacturer will have to price the HR-V aggressively or else the HR-V might land-up clocking similar numbers like the CR-V or Civic.