2022 Honda Civic Si Makes Global Debut – 6 Speed Manual, 200 Bhp

There are fewer chances of Honda Civic making a return to the Indian market even in its standard form

Honda has officially revealed a performance-oriented version of its premium sedan Civic called Civic Si. Based on the new generation Civic sedan which made its debut earlier this year, the new Civic Si sits below the full-fledged high-performance Civic R and is only offered in a sedan body style.

Like Type R, the new Civic R visually differentiates itself from the standard model with some variations in exterior and interior styling. It also undergoes some structural changes underneath to make itself worthy of the ‘performance car’ tag.

2022 Honda Civic Si – Sportier Appeal

Starting with its external appearance, the 2022 Civic Si is broader and longer than the previous-gen model and hence gets a stronger on-road appeal. As usual, it differentiates itself from the regular variants of the new-gen Civic with a more aggressive front bumper, a gloss-black trunk-mounted spoiler and dual-tip exhaust pipes. Gloss black treatment is also visible on wing mirrors and window sills.

The car rides on 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels that are finished in Si-specific matte black. The matte black treatment is extended to the front grille with a honeycomb pattern which is flanked by LED headlights and DRLs. To enhance the premium appeal, gloss black panels surround the grille and large air dam. The sedan is wrapped around a new vibrant paint scheme called Blazing Orange Pearl which is exclusive to Civic Si.

Honda has carried forward the sportiness of its exterior inside the cabin of Civic Si as well. It features well-bolstered front bucket seats that are sporty and offer additional thigh and shoulder support. Further, contrasting red highlights all over the cabin including door panels, steering wheel and upholstery accentuate the sportiness. A honeycomb panel across the dashboard adds a nice touch to the overall appeal of the cabin.

More Oomph Under The Hood

The most significant updates have been made underneath the skin of the new Civic Si. Under the hood, it features a very potent 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged Vtec petrol motor which is exclusively paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Power output has gone down by 5 horses as the engine now cranks out 200 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque.

That said, the power is now more accessible and available at a wider curve than before which now peaks at 6,500rpm. The powertrain also benefits from a 26 percent lighter single-mass flywheel instead of the dual-mass unit in the previous iteration. The six-speed gearbox features 10-percent-shorter throws and Honda claims improved shift feel as well.

Improved Dynamics

Civic Si now features a rev-matching mode which has been directly lifted from Civic Type R. While the new-gen Civic already gets a stiffer chassis, the Si trim is complemented by a stiffer suspension setup comprising new springs and stabilizer bars which improves handling of the car significantly.

The dynamics of the car are further aided by a 60-percent stiffer torsion bar connecting the steering shaft to the steering rack pinion gear. This improves steering feedback at high speeds. Obviously, more performance should come with more safety and therefore, Honda has offered larger 12.3-inch front and 11.1-inch rear disc brakes for better stopping power.