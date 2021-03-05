Honda Grom 125 Gets Updated With New Features, Colours – Higher Top Speed

2022 Honda Grom will be made available in two trims- Standard and ABS and goes on sale in the US by May 2021

Honda has globally revealed an updated version of its mini bike Grom. The facelifted third generation Grom made its first international appearance back in October 2020 as a 2021 model in Europe. The Japanese automaker also announced that this new Grom will hit showrooms in the USA by May 2021.

Grom was introduced back in 2014 and since then has been a largely successful bike with over 7.5 lakh sales across the globe. The latest iteration of the mini moto will carry the same base price tag of USD 3,399 which translates to INR 2.49 lakh. Apart from the upgrade to Euro 5 compliance, 2022 Grom also receives subtle exterior redesign.

Styling & Feature Updates

The biggest highlight in the new Grom is its easily removable and swappable body panels that are held to its steel backbone frame by six fasteners. This has been done by Honda to provide extra flexibility to owners who wish to customise their bikes.

It features a clean-looking bodywork and gets a lot of sleeker and straighter lines. It will be offered in four paint options- Matte Black Metallic, Queen Bee Yellow, Pearl White and Candy Blue (only on ABS model) that can be mixed and matched according to the customer’s preference.

Apart from this, the buyer also gets an optional SP colour package which adds unique body graphics and a yellow-coloured mono-shock spring along with golden brake calipers, alloy wheels and front fork. The seat is also not flatter and firmer which provides better cushioning. There are no major changes on its equipment front, just its LCD instrument screen gets updated and now also shows a gear position indicator.

Mechanical Specs

Its hardware has also been left untouched with its suspension setup consisting of telescopic inverted forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking is handled by single disc brakes of 220mm and 190mm at front and rear respectively. Its fuel tank capacity has also been increased from 6.6 litres to 7.23 litres. The major change lies at its heart.

2022 Grom is now powered by a Euro-5 compliant 124cc air-cooled single-cylinder which is now slightly more powerful due to an updated compression ratio of 10:1 against the previous iteration’s 9.3:1 ratio. In the process, it feels a little quicker and can now clock a top speed of 95 kmph which is 8 kmph quicker than the previous model. Honda has also made improvements in its rideability thanks to its 5-speed gearbox that offers a larger rear sprocket and a wider spread of gear ratios.

Grom in India?

The new Grom has been made available in two variants- standard and ABS while the latter being priced at a premium of USD 200 over the base variant. A couple of months, it was reported that Honda has indeed filed a patent for the latest iteration of Grom in India.

A few years ago, the automaker did the same but the bike did not reach our shores. Instead, the Indian market received a scooter-styled bike named Navi which did not find many takers and eventually got discontinued. We hope this time, Honda is seriously thinking of bringing it to India.