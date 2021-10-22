2022 Honda NT1100 Motorcycle Debuts – New Features

Honda NT1100 will be available in two derivatives 1100A and 1100D offering manual and automatic transmissions respectively

Honda has officially taken the wraps off from its upcoming sports tourer NT1100 for global markets. As many have already guessed, the upcoming NT1000 is a road-biased iteration of CRF1100L Africa Twin which is a proper adventure tourer. The styling of NT1100 clearly reveals that it shares its DNA with Africa Twin.

While CRF1100L has been developed to take on challenging trails, NT1100 has been designed to gobble long distances. It will be positioned to bridge the gap between the 750cc touring range and the flagship Gold Wing in Honda’s global lineup. As of now, it has only been offered in European markets but is expected to be shipped to other parts of the world soon.

2022 Honda NT1100 – Design

Like many other contemporary sports tourers, NT1100 shows shades of an ADV bike in its styling. It flaunts a twin-beam LED headlight setup with integrated LED DRLs and a heavily faired front end. On top of that, it features a large windscreen that is five-way adjustable for height and angle, and it’s aided by wind deflectors on either side.

Other styling highlights include split-style seats, a single-sided twin-barrel exhaust, a single-piece grab rail that extends into a luggage mounting rack and a pannier box on each side which is available as standard. The motorcycle will be offered in three paint schemes namely Matte Iridium Grey Metallic, Pearl Glare White, and Graphite Black.

Hardware Configurations

NT1100 is underpinned by a chassis that comprises a steel, semi-double cradle frame and a bolt-on aluminium subframe employed in the Africa Twin. However, suspension setup has been tweaked a little which offers 150mm lesser travel on both ends in comparison to Africa Twin. It features 43 mm Showa USD forks at front and a Showa mono-shock at rear.

Further, NT1100 rides on shorter 17-inch front and rear wheels instead of larger 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels on its ADV sibling. This has resulted in a lowered saddle height of 820mm which provides more comfortable riding ergonomics. Braking is handled by 310 mm twin discs with radially-mounted calipers up front and a single 256 mm disc at the back. These are accompanied by a dual-channel ABS.

Features & Powertrain

In terms of features, Honda has provided NT1100 a 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen display that offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity options. It also features a plethora of rider aids such as Wheelie Control, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), three default riding modes- Urban, Rain, Tour and two customisable riding modes.

Powering the new NT1100 is a familiar 1,084cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which also propels CRF1100L. This unit pumps out 101 bhp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 104 Nm at 6,250rpm. The engine gets the same 10.1:1 compression ratio and 270° phased crankshaft but air intake has been revised a little to suit highway cruising.

Honda will be offering NT1100 in two derivatives- NT1100A and NT1100D, the former is slightly more affordable at £11,999 while the latter carries a price tag of £12,999 in the UK market. This is because the A trim is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox while the D iteration comes with a DCT automatic gearbox. The sports tourer is expected to go on sale across Europe by early 2022 while its launch in India is uncertain.