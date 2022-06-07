2022 Hyundai Aura CNG Top Variant Launch Soon – Specs Leak

Hyundai Aura is a sub 4 meter compact sedan which is currently offered with petrol, CNG and diesel engine option

It is a proven fact that rising fuel prices lead to inflation and a dampening sentiment amongst first time car buyers. While some recent tax cuts on petrol and diesel have brought in relief, one needs to note that petrol and diesel still cost around INR 100 to a litre on an average across the country.

To beat the rising costs, customers over the last 2 years have been shifting to alternate fuels and CNG has been one of the best performing segments. In fact, most OEMs operating in the affordable car segment have been trying to increase their CNG portfolio to cash-in on the opportunity.

2022 Hyundai Aura CNG Top Variant

Continuing with the trend, Hyundai is all set to bring in a new CNG trim for its Aura sedan. The new trim will be Aura SX CNG which will use the same 1.2 litre petrol/CNG motor. It must be noted that Hyundai already offers Aura with a CNG option on its S trim. SX happens to be a more premium trim than S and offers more creature comfort features. It will be the new top variant for the CNG option of Aura. Let’s take a look at what all to expect in Aura SX 1.2 – CNG.

Under the hood, Aura SX CNG will get a 1.2 litre Bi-fuel petrol motor which will be compatible with CNG. The unit shall come with a fuel tank capacity of 37 litres of petrol and around 10 Kg of CNG. Power output with CNG should stand at 69 PS while torque shall be around 95 Nm. In contrast, standard petrol powered units have a maximum power output of 83 PS and 114 Nm. Transmission options will be limited to a 5-speed manual and we don’t expect Hyundai to bring in AMT for the Aura CNG.

Key Highlights

Talking about visual distinctions, the SX 1.2 CNG will get CNG badging and 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. It must be noted that S 1.2 CNG trim misses out on alloys. No other visual change is expected in the model. On the creature comfort front, some of the additional features which SX 1.2 CNG will get over the S 1.2 CNG include, a rear parking camera, shark fin antenna, chrome plated door handles, electrically folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and much more.

Other features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Voice Recognition, Luggage lamp, Vanity mirror for front passenger, smart key with push button start/stop and a power outlet in the front part of cabin.

Overall, introduction of SX trim with CNG should improve appeal for Aura, especially for personal buyers. Earlier, CNG powered cars were majorly used in private taxi segment however, rising fuel prices have forced customers to think of switching to CNG even for their personal car needs. While cost of operations of CNG is still lower than that of petrol or diesel, it must be noted that CNG powered vehicles do come with a heavier up-front cost. One must analyze his/her daily running and then pragmatically choose the preferred fuel option, basis requirements.

Hyundai Loses To Tata Motors

Having lost its no 2 position to Tata Motors once again in last 6 months, Hyundai India is getting ready to launch many new products, as well as variants. Earlier today, we discussed Alcazar EXE base variant, which will help lower entry price to the lineup, and boost sales. In addition, they will launch Venue Facelift, Creta Facelift, New Gen Tucson and Kona facelift in 2022.