2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift 5 Star Safety – ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

Facelifted Hyundai Creta scores 5 stars in ASEAN NCAP – India launch of updated Creta is expected next year

India is one of the top-five most important automotive markets in the world. With an immense population, need for transportation is ever obvious. Trend of owning a personal vehicle is getting very high as well. Maruti Suzuki is the #1 carmaker in India, followed by Hyundai at #2. Both these manufacturers often face some slack for not prioritising crashworthiness of a vehicle.

Recently, Hyundai Creta SUV and recently launched Stargazer MPV were crash tested by ASEAN NCAP which yielded interesting results. For one, Creta scores 5 stars and Stargazer scores 4 stars in ASEAN crash testing analysis. Both of these vehicles were manufactured in 2022, specifically for Indonesia.

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Safety Rating

Indonesia-spec Hyundai Creta which is used to assess crashworthiness, came with dual-airbags as standard, side and curtain airbags as optional depending on trim levels. Knee airbags have been given a miss completely and seat belt pre-tensioner and load limiter are offered as standard across the range.

This same vehicle is sold in Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. In adult occupant protection, Indonesia-spec Creta scored a total of 27.78 points which included frontal impact, side impact, and head protection tests. Maximum permissible points for adult occupant protection is 32 points.

Out of 51 points for child occupant protection, Indonesia-spec Creta scored 39.67. This includes dynamic, vehicle-based, installation and child detection tests. The vehicle scored 14.79 points out of 21 points in safety assist feature tests. These tests involved effective braking and avoidance, seatbelt reminders, autonomous emergency braking and advanced safety assist technologies.

ASEAN NCAP incorporates motorcyclist safety in its test. In this regard, Indonesia-spec Creta scored 9.14 points out of 16 points in total. In contrast to Indonesia-spec Creta, India-spec Creta scored 3 stars in adult occupant protection and 3 stars in child occupant protection. India is yet to get the facelifted Creta, which is expected to launch in 2023.

Hyundai Stargazer Crash Test

Stargazer MPV is not yet promised for India, but is slightly probable. It scored a total of 4-stars in ASEAN NCAP crash tests. The Stargazer in question was Indonesia-spec and is sold in Brunei, Laos, Cambodia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Just like Creta, Stargazer too comes with optional side and curtain airbags and misses out on knee airbags.

Stargazer scored 25.97 points out of 32 points in adult occupant protection, 36.92 points out of 51 points in child occupant protection, 12.64 points out of 21 points in safety assist systems and lastly, Stargazer scored 7 points out of 16 points in motorcyclist safety. All the scores combined, Stargazer MPV scored 4 stars out of 5, in ASEAN NCAP crash tests.

Crash tests across various entities vary slightly in protocols. That said, the structural integrity of a vehicle along with AOP and COP analysis remain vastly similar. In India, Tata Motors and Mahindra currently lead the chart of safest vehicles in India. Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are the first to score 5 stars in GNCAP’s updated crash protocols.