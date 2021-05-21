2022 Hyundai Creta N Line Sport Render – More Powerful Than Turbo

Hyundai Creta rivals against the likes of Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross in India

Following the paths of luxury marques Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW, Hyundai also kickstarted a performance division of its passenger cars. While the N range of cars is strictly performance-oriented, the N-line range is essentially the regular models in a more flamboyant avatar.

Hyundai N Models

In recent past, we have seen many models from the South Korean auto giant go under the knife and wear an ‘N’ or ‘N-line’ badge. For instance, Hyundai’s premium hatchbacks i20 and i30 have been open to sale for buyers wishing a track-like experience from behind the steering wheel.

Surprisingly, Hyundai hasn’t rolled out a similar performance version of Creta which is one of its highest sellers in recent times. Creta is the most popular SUV in India currently and also the most popular car from Hyundai in the market. A digitally imagined image of Creta has been rendered into a full N-spec Creta which not only gets cosmetic enhancements over the regular model but also gets performance upgrades as well.

2022 Creta N Model Rendered Design

The render has been created by KDesign who has been widely credited with rendering some of the most exotic automotive designs. For starters, the front of Creta N has been completely revised from its standard sibling. It features a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern instead of the horizontally slatted grille in the regular Creta. The central air intake vents placed lower down the front bumper get a similar pattern.

The headlight clusters have been redesigned with new bi-LED projector beams with blue lights. An LED DRL strip is positioned only above the main clusters and not on its periphery as in production-spec SUV.

Side profile of the rendered SUV gets sharper creases and more prominent and taut character lines giving it a more aerodynamic look. The rear is more or less the same with subtle variations like a thin LED light strip at the centre of the tailgate. In the production model, the stripe runs a full length across the entire width connecting the two taillights.

The dual-tone paint scheme with a black roof accentuates its sporty appeal. Further, red highlights all around the exterior including the lower lip of the front bumper, brake calipers, side body cladding and rear diffuser add a nice contrast to the overall theme. Other styling highlights include a twin-pipe exhaust, a triangular brake light, multi-spoke alloy wheels and all-black elements such as roof-mounted spoiler, shoulder line, A and B pillars, wheel arches and ORVMs.

Chances of Creta N reaching production

While there has been no word from Hyundai regarding such a performance-spec Creta in future, this render definitely looks tasteful with plenty of eye-grabbing details. A full N-spec model would mean the company has to employ a more powerful engine than the current options available which seems unlikely. Maybe Hyundai gives a thought about a Creta N-Line with decent performance and extraordinary looks sometime in future.

