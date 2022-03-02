2022 Hyundai i20 Gets New Features, Variants – Sunroof In Lower Trim

Hyundai has made some feature updates to the i20 lineup in order to stay competitive in the premium hatchback space

The premium hatchback segment has always been a sought after space in the passenger vehicle market in India. The most prominent players in this space are Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz which usually generate a large monthly volume on a regular basis.

Recently, Baleno received a significant upgrade that involved updates in exterior design and features. The latest iteration of the premium hatch is more desirable and offers a more value for money proposition in comparison to its predecessor. To counter this Hyundai has made some changes in the lineup of its premium hatch offering.

2022 Hyundai i20 Feature Updates

The Korean carmaker has made some changes to the MY 2022 i20 which involve addition of some new features. Additionally, a few features and variants have also been removed from the i20 lineup as well. For instance, the Asta trim will no longer be available with the 1.2-litre petrol IVT automatic unit and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol DCT automatic.

These variants have been replaced by a higher-spec Asta(O) trim which has been on offer only in the manual transmission variants until now. As far as feature updates are concerned, a few creature comforts have been added or upgraded in the i20 lineup. For starters, the base Magna trim will get wheel covers that are now finished in gunmetal instead of silver colour.

The mid-spec Sportz trim now receives automatic climate control which is an upgrade from the previous manual air conditioner. Even cruise control has been added to the Sportz trim. The Asta trim will also benefit from cruise control as well as an electric sunroof. The top-spec Asta (O) trim will now come with Voice Activated Commands for the BlueLink connected car tech.

Hyundai has added six new voice-related commands for the connected car features including a welcome message, contact information, new sport addition (soccer), sunroof controls, driver window control, and navigation assistance. Other than this, a few features have also been removed from the package.

The Asta trim no longer receives BlueLink connected car tech. Further, the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been replaced by a more based 8-inch unit. Apart from this, no other updates have been made in i20. Specifications and design of the premium hatch have been left the same as before.

Powertrain Options

Hyundai i20 still comes with the option of three engine options including- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The 1.2-litre petrol unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

The 1.0-litre unit is available with either a 6-speed iMT clutchless manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The oil-burner is exclusively mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Bookings for new variants are now open.