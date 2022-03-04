2022 Hyundai i20 New Variants Prices – Asta Sunroof At Rs 8.75 L

Changes to i20 will help improve competencies against rivals, especially heavily updated Maruti Baleno launched in February

In just over a week’s time of 2022 Baleno launch, Hyundai has introduced several changes to i20 variants. While Baleno leads in premium hatch segment, it’s a close fight for the second spot between Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz. Other contenders in this space are Toyota Glanza, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz.

Hyundai i20 new variants prices

i20 petrol range starts at Rs 6,98,000 (Manga 1.2 MT). Most affordable iMT variant is Sportz 1.0 IMT, priced at Rs 8,78,600. Automatic range starts with Sportz 1.2 IVT, priced at Rs 8,90,000. Cheapest DCT option is Sportz 1.0 DCT, available at Rs 9,76,000. Top-spec i20 petrol variant is Asta (O) 1.0 DCT, available at a starting price of Rs 11,33,500.

i20 diesel range starts with Magna, available at Rs 8,28,600. Next is Sportz and Asta (O), priced at Rs 9,14,600 and Rs 10,70,100, respectively. Bookings for new i20 are already open. It can be made online or at any of the authorized Hyundai dealerships.

New i20 key updates

Hyundai has introduced updates for several of i20 variants. One key change is that sunroof option has now been extended to lower trims as well. It is available with Asta and Asta (O) variants. It is to note that only Hyundai i20 offers sunroof option in premium hatch segment. Primary rivals like Baleno and Altroz still don’t have sunroof.

Asta trim also gets cruise control, which was earlier available only with Asta (O). Cruise control has been added to Sportz trim as well. However, Asta gets a downgrade with the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system replaced with an 8-inch unit. This is the same as that available with Sportz trim.

A key update for Sportz trim is fully automatic climate control in place of manual AC option available earlier. For base-spec Magna, silver coloured wheel covers have been replaced with sportier gun metal coloured units.

Another key update is addition of 6 new voice commands to the Bluelink connectivity platform. It includes accessing contact information, getting navigational assistance and opening / closing the sunroof and driver window. Another change is that Bluelink connectivity tech will now be available only with top-spec Asta (O) trim. It has been discontinued for Asta trim.

Specs Same As Before

Apart from these updates, most other features are the same as earlier. i20 is available with 3 engine options. The 1.2 litre petrol unit makes 83 ps / 115 Nm when coupled with 5-speed manual transmission. With IVT, power output increases to 88 ps.

i20 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor churns out 120 ps / 172 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed DCT or iMT transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel unit generates 100 ps / 240 Nm and is mated to 6-speed manual transmission.

Key safety features available with Hyundai i20 include tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist control (HAC), rear parking sensors and camera, automatic headlamps, burglar alarm and immobilizer.