2022 Hyundai Tucson Interiors Spied – Dashboard, Touchscreen

Recently it was announced that the new-gen Hyundai Tucson will be launching in India in the latter half of 2022. The latest iteration of the premium mid-size SUV made its global debut in late 2020 and since then it has gone on sale in several international markets in North America and Europe.

Current Hyundai Tucson Discontinued

Ahead of launch of the new-gen model, Hyundai has delisted the current-gen Tucson from its official India website. In addition, bookings for the current model have also been closed. This indicates that the existing model has been effectively discontinued from the Indian market.

When launched, the upcoming fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson will take on other premium mid-size SUVs like Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross. The new-gen Tucson comes with significant updates over the outgoing model in terms of overall styling, features and specs. The existing third-gen Tucson received a mild facelift in July 2020 when its BS6 iteration was launched.

The outgoing Tucson was offered in three variants: 2WD AT GL(O), 2WD AT GLS, and 4WD AT GLS and were priced between Rs 22.69 and 27.47 lakh (ex-showroom). It was offered with two engine options- a 2.0-litre petrol unit and a 2.0-litre diesel unit. The former kicks out 150 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter churns out 183 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque.

2022 Hyundai Tucson: Exterior, Features, Powertrain Updates

The fourth-gen Tucson gets a heavily updated exterior design based on the brand’s latest philosophy- Sensuous Sportiness. Upfront, it receives a completely new fascia comprising a redesigned 3D grille with a parametric jewel theme. New vertically sacked LED projector headlamps are positioned on the front bumper. The reprofiled front bumper houses a faux skid plate along with a sleeker air dam. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Arpit Rathi.

Side profile received aggressive cuts and creases thus lending the SUV a sharp look from this angle. It rolls on 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish that look very premium. The rear end gets a redesigned tailgate housing a pair of new LED tail lamp clusters with a half-concealed triangular design on both sides that are connected to each other by a thin LED stripe.

Tucson will also benefit from a wide range of new features, the most prominent addition being ADAS (Advanced Driver’s Assistance System). ADAS suite will comprise several advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking, lane change assist, adaptive cruise control, etc. Other notable feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, a twin-screen infotainment display, a digital instrument console and much more.

Internationally, new Hyundai Tucson is available in multiple engine options but the India-spec model is likely to be offered with a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated motor or a 1.6-litre GDI turbo petrol unit. The former is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard while the latter is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

