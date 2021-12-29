2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV Spied Undisguised In India – On Trailer Truck

Hyundai is planning to launch the new fourth-gen model of Tucson in India sometime next year

The fourth generation Hyundai Tucson made its global debut in September last year and went on sale in North American markets in November 2020. However, in India, Hyundai is still offering the third-gen model of Tucson which received a mild facelift in March 2020.

Until now, things were very uncertain regarding the launch of the new-gen Tucson in India but camouflaged test mules of the new SUV have been spotted in the country. This clearly indicates that Hyundai has plans for bringing the premium mid-size SUV to India.

Earlier, test mules of the fourth-gen Tucson had been caught testing in Baluchetty Chathiram, near Kanchipuram, close to Hyundai’s Sriperumbudur production facility in Tamil Nadu. But now, new images show the 2022 Hyundai Tucson being transported on trailer truck. Latest spy shots credit to automotive enthusiast Karan Vazirani, who shared the images on Rushlane Spylane.

These are the first undisguised photos of new Hyundai Tucson in India. But most likely, these cars are not for India, and have probably got nothing to do with Hyundai India. Neighbouring countries on the North East side, like Nepal and Bhutan, import modern cars from countries like Japan, Thailand, South Korea, etc.

Most of the times, these imported cars are offloaded at a port in Kolkata and from here, they are transported to their final destination outside India, via roadways. This is most likely the case with these latest 2022 Hyundai Tucson, that was spotted in India.

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV – Exterior Design

The new-gen Tucson is based on the brand’s new Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy like the new Elantra. The most striking highlight on the exterior is a new front grille with a parametric jewel theme that neatly integrates LED DRLs on both sides. The muscular front bumper incorporates new dual-beam LED headlamp clusters which are vertically oriented and a full-width splitter and air inlet.

The aggressive front face is complemented by a rugged side profile with well-pronounced wheel arches. A redesigned rear end features a new split LED taillamp clusters with wipers hidden underneath the roof-mounted spoiler. Other exterior highlights include a high-mounted stop lamp, body claddings on wheel arches and a sporty rear diffuser.

Unfortunately, most of these details mentioned above are hidden underneath camouflage. Some highlights that are visible include dual-tone diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and a large, sloping windscreen upfront.

Interior & Features

Interiors of the new-gen Tucson also get a serious revamp which features a completely redesigned dashboard layout along with new seat upholsteries. The center console gets two strips of silver trim which lends a dual-tone look to the cockpit. The biggest highlight inside the cabin is a twin-screen layout. The first is an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The second is an optional 10.3-inch touchscreen display with built-in navigation.

Powertrain Options

There are multiple powertrain options at disposal for the new Tucson including petrol, diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid. The petrol options include a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.6-litre GDi turbo petrol. The former is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard while the latter is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The turbo petrol unit is offered with two battery pack options- a 1.49kWh unit and a 13.8kWh unit to form hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain respectively when paired with a 59 bhp electric motor. Oil burners on offer include a 1.6-liter CRDi engine and a 2.0 CRDi mill. Both these motors come with 8-speed automatic transmission. Option for AWD setup will also be available.