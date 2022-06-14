2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift New Spy Shots – All Black Interiors

Hyundai Venue is one of the top selling sub 4 meter SUV in India – It will get a facelift this week

Bookings for the new Venue are open at Rs 21,000. 2022 Venue brochure has detailed important updates. With the new Hyundai Venue facelift set to be released on 16th June 2022, each day a new feature is revealed. Either by the company via official teaser or via unofficial leaks.

More recently, the company released a 15 second video drawing attention to a two-step reclining seat at the rear. This two-step recline function will also relate to added boot space as the seat can be moved forward to increase space in the boot area.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift New Spy Shots

New Venue has started to arrive at dealer showrooms across India, ahead of launch this week. The latest spy shots are credited to Khushal Kumar and Aashray Mahajan. Venue facelift will be offered in 6 other colours that will include Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof.

2022 Venue will be offered in 5 variants of E, S, S(O), SX, and SX (O). Speaking about design, the front takes inspiration from the new-gen Tucson. It will sport a new chrome finished front grille, new bumpers along with LED headlamps with LED DRLs.

At the rear, it receives an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid as seen on the VW Taigun, along with a revised rear bumper. Also on offer are silver roof rails, a shark fin antenna and electric sunroof along with updated ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights while it will ride on new 16 inch alloy wheels.

2022 Venue Interiors

The cabin will also see some changes both in terms of features and technology. New upholstery, 2 step reclining function for seats at the rear, digital instrument cluster, 8 inch infotainment system compatible with multiple Indian languages. It will also get over 60+ Bluelink connected car features. This is much more than the current Venue on offer.

There is also on offer first in segment H2C – Home-to-Car with Alexa and Google Assistant. With Home to car (H2C), customers will be able to access functions like remote climate control, remote door lock/unlock, vehicle status check and find my car along with tyre pressure info, fuel levels and speed alert.

2022 Hyundai Venue infotainment system also supports Hyundai’s Sounds of Nature and over the air software updates. Added features also include a 360 degree parking camera and a newly designed steering wheel. Ventilated seats are also expected to be on offer with top variants.

Engine and Transmission

Hyundai Venue facelift will not see any change in either its engine or transmission options. It will continue to draw power via a 1.0 liter turbo petrol, 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5 liter diesel engine that powers its current counterpart. These engines get mated to either manual or automatic gearbox.

Considering these updates, the 2022 Hyundai Venue could be priced marginally higher than its outgoing counterpart, which currently retails from Rs 7.11 lakh to Rs 11.83 lakh, ex-sh. Upon launch, it will continue to compete with Kia Sonet, Vitara Brezza, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 in the 5 seater compact SUV segment. Interestingly, Maruti is getting ready to launch new Brezza on 30th June.